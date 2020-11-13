Students make a run for it...

A fit foursome from the UniBrass Foundation will by running the 176 kilometres from Bangor to Sheffield to help raise funds to keep the fantastic annual championships on the road.

The UniBrass Foundation organisation has launched a new fund raising initiative.

'UniRun: Bangor to Sheffield' will see four trustees swap their instruments for trainers to run the distance between the two university venues in a bid to raise funds so that the charity can fund their popular annual championships.

The fit foursome will run the 176 kilometres from Bangor University's Pontio Arts Centre, which was to have held the 2020 event, to Sheffield University's Octagon Theatre (the postponed 2021 host) across seven weeks — from Friday 13th November to Friday 1st January.





Target

The target is to raise at least £1,000 to support the charity's work with university brass bands and future contests.



The disruption and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 crisis has meant the 2021 contest, due to be held at Sheffield University in February, has had to be postponed, and may not be able to run in the same way as normal.

The majority of UniBrass' annual income stems from contest ticket sales, and without guarantee of usual audience numbers, the committee has decided to do what they can — from their own homes — to raise much needed funds.

Great cause

Speaking to 4BR about the challenge, UniBrass Treasurer, Andy Baldacchino told 4BR: "We're all very excited and a little bit nervous. As a novice runner with not much training I'm expecting a few sore days ahead!

It's for a great cause, COVID has hit us all, but the arts sector in particular is really struggling. We're doing this so that UniBrass can continue to be a platform for student musicians and give them something to look forward to for summer 2021."

Any size will do!

Donations of any size will be gratefully received. Donations over £20 will receive recognition on the UniBrass website and in the next contest programme, donations over £50 will also receive an invitation to our next drinks reception, and donations over £100 will receive a complimentary ticket to the next UniBrass contest.

Keep an eye on UniBrass' social media to follow the runners progress over the next six weeks.

Donate

You can donate to the UniBrass Foundation fundraise at the CrowdFunding page: www.unib.co.uk/run