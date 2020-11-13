                 

*
banner

News

Students make a run for it...

A fit foursome from the UniBrass Foundation will by running the 176 kilometres from Bangor to Sheffield to help raise funds to keep the fantastic annual championships on the road.

unibrass
  The run will go from Bangor to Sheffield — 167 kilometres

Friday, 13 November 2020

        

The UniBrass Foundation organisation has launched a new fund raising initiative.

'UniRun: Bangor to Sheffield' will see four trustees swap their instruments for trainers to run the distance between the two university venues in a bid to raise funds so that the charity can fund their popular annual championships.

The fit foursome will run the 176 kilometres from Bangor University's Pontio Arts Centre, which was to have held the 2020 event, to Sheffield University's Octagon Theatre (the postponed 2021 host) across seven weeks — from Friday 13th November to Friday 1st January.

Target

The target is to raise at least £1,000 to support the charity's work with university brass bands and future contests.

The disruption and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 crisis has meant the 2021 contest, due to be held at Sheffield University in February, has had to be postponed, and may not be able to run in the same way as normal.

The majority of UniBrass' annual income stems from contest ticket sales, and without guarantee of usual audience numbers, the committee has decided to do what they can — from their own homes — to raise much needed funds.

Great cause

Speaking to 4BR about the challenge, UniBrass Treasurer, Andy Baldacchino told 4BR: "We're all very excited and a little bit nervous. As a novice runner with not much training I'm expecting a few sore days ahead!

It's for a great cause, COVID has hit us all, but the arts sector in particular is really struggling. We're doing this so that UniBrass can continue to be a platform for student musicians and give them something to look forward to for summer 2021."

We're doing this so that UniBrass can continue to be a platform for student musicians and give them something to look forward to for summer 2021UniBrass Foundation

Any size will do!

Donations of any size will be gratefully received. Donations over £20 will receive recognition on the UniBrass website and in the next contest programme, donations over £50 will also receive an invitation to our next drinks reception, and donations over £100 will receive a complimentary ticket to the next UniBrass contest.

Keep an eye on UniBrass' social media to follow the runners progress over the next six weeks.

Donate

You can donate to the UniBrass Foundation fundraise at the CrowdFunding page: www.unib.co.uk/run

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory take to the water...

November 14 • Phil Harper and the band take wing with an exciting bit of Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' for their latest socially distanced entertainment.

sAM fISHER

BBE appoint Safeguarding Officer

November 13 • The well known player and conductor Sam Fisher has been appointed to the important role of Safeguarding Officer with Brass Bands England

Brass in Concert

Get ready to vote in the title race...

November 13 • Sit back and enjoy a free weekend of fantastic Brass in Concert entertainment — and then get to vote for your Champion of Champions. Even Donald Trump is allowed a go...

unibrass

Students make a run for it...

November 13 • A fit foursome from the UniBrass Foundation will by running the 176 kilometres from Bangor to Sheffield to help raise funds to keep the fantastic annual championships on the road.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Saturday 30 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Sunday 31 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Chadderton Band

October 31 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top