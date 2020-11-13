                 

Get ready to vote in the title race...

Sit back and enjoy a free weekend of fantastic Brass in Concert entertainment — and then get to vote for your Champion of Champions. Even Donald Trump is allowed a go...

  The 2020 Brass in Concert Championship can be enjoyed free online

Friday, 13 November 2020

        

This weekend will see a very different presentation of the Brass in Concert Championships — although it will be one in which you can be very much part of.

With the Coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of the contest at Sage Gateshead, a new interactive audience approach to bringing the best brass band entertainment into people's homes has been undertaken by the management team in partnership with World of Brass.

The whole festival is compered by Frank Renton and it is all FREE OF CHARGE by going to www.wobplay.com

Youth Championship

The free broadcast weekend will largely follow its traditional format, with Youth Brass in Concert kicking off proceedings at noon on Saturday 14th in a re-run of the outstanding 2019 contest.

The bands that took part are Rochdale Borough Youth; Elland Silver Youth; Youth Brass 2000; Macclesfield Youth Brass; Lions Youth; Houghton Area Youth and Wardle Academy Youth.

That will be followed by an educational masterclass by one of the world's great trombone players, Ian Bousfield.

Gala Concert

The evening gala concert will be a montage of some of the finest performances to take place on the stage of Sage Gateshead since the event moved there in 2005.

It will feature soloists such as James Morrison, Philip Cobb and David Childs, as well as Black Dyke, Cory, Foden's, Eikanger-Bjørsvik and Brass Band of Central Florida.

Brass in Concert title

On Sunday — and starting at a leisurely 11.00am you can enjoy the performance of the 13 highest achieving bands at the event since 2005.

The featured bands and the chronological dates (though not performance list) which their performances come from are as follows: Brighouse & Rastrick (2006); Whitburn (2008); Foden's (2009); Reg Vardy (2009); Grimethorpe (2010); Leyland (2011); Brass Band of Central Florida (2011); Tredegar (2013); Flowers (2015); Eikanger Bjorsvik (2017); Fountain City (2017); Carlton Main Frickley (2018) and Cory (2019).

After the last performance you can then cast your vote for who you enjoyed the most and who you think should be crowned 'Champion of Champions'.

The whole festival is compered by Frank Renton and it is all FREE OF CHARGE by going to www.wobplay.com

Schedule:


Saturday 14th November


Start Time: 12 noon

2019 Youth Brass in Concert Championship
The seven brilliant performances from the 2019 event will be broadcast.

VOTE:


You will be able to vote on which performance you liked the most after the last band has played just after 3.00pm.

You will have just 15 minutes to cast your vote via the Brass in Concert Facebook page

Whilst the voting is happening, we will be streaming a new masterclass from long term friend of Brass in Concert Ian Bousfield

The results will be announced at a little before 3.30pm

Saturday 14th November


Start Time: 7.00pm

Fantastic highlights of 15 years of Brass in Concert, Gala Concert performances — handpicked by Frank Renton.

Sit back and enjoy the superb entertainment from the likes of Philip Cobb, David Childs, the International Staff Band, James Morrison, Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Foden's, Eikanger Bjorsvik, Cory, Grimethorpe, Brass Band of Central Florida, Fountain City to name a few.

Sunday 15th November:


Start Time: 11.00am

The Brass in Concert 'Champion of Champions' competition presented by Frank Renton, featuring the 13 highest achieving bands at the event since 2005.

A full performance set from one of their contest appearances has been chosen by the management team in conjunction with the event's Principal Partner, World of Brass.

All you have to do is enjoy the lotâ€¦

VOTE:

The last band featured will end their performance around 5.30pm. Voting will again open via Facebook for the biggest adjudication panel ever seen to decide who will be crowned Champion of Champions.

The vote will close at 6.00pm with the result being announced at 6.30pm

The whole festival is compered by Frank Renton and it is all FREE OF CHARGE by going to www.wobplay.com

        

