Cory take to the water...

Phil Harper and the band take wing with an exciting bit of Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' for their latest socially distanced entertainment.

  This wan't the Cory tuba section...

Saturday, 14 November 2020

        

The world's number 1 ranked band has taken to the water for their latest blockbuster socially distanced musical production.

It's an expertly stitched together highlights package from Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' ballet music arranged by Cory's MD, Philip Harper performed in sparkling style by members of the band with Phil at the helm at what is either his local park or the very large pond in his back garden — complete with a duck or two in support.

Waterline

And as with any graceful swan — you don't see what's happening below the waterline with his conducting — although there is a quacking little surprise at the end of the performanceâ€¦

The music comes from Act 1 Scene 1; Act 1 No.4 Pas de Trois No. 6; Act 3 Scene 18 and Act 1 No. 5 Pad de Deux No. 1 — and is part of a longer version which the band will hopefully perform in concert when the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions allow.

Enjoy

To enjoy go to: https://www.facebook.com/coryband/videos/3562747100486626

        

