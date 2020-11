The latest Foden's podcast sees John Barber catch up with the inspirational Bramwell Tovey.

The fifth Foden's Band online podcast sees host John Barber talk to Bramwell Tovey, the Principal Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra, Juno composer award winner and honorary artistic adviser to the Sandbach band.

He also catches up with Anne and Kevin Birch, parents of Foden's trombonist Nick, as well as another edition of the game that keeps everyone on the edge of their seat — 'Who's the mystery Foden's band member!'

To enjoy go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFr2lUbLmks&t=1356s