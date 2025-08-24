                 

*
banner

News

New PR link to freshen National Championship strategy

Kapitol Promotions enters into new partnership with PR Marketing agency Mobius Industries as they also add to their board of directors.

 

Sunday, 24 August 2025

        

Kapitol Promotions, owners and promoters of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, has announced a new partnership with Mobius Industries, a London based arts PR & marketing agency.

Freshen strategies

Kapitol stated that the collaboration, "aims to freshen the strategies around the event and to promote brass banding to wider and more diverse audiences, elevating the profile of the 'Nationals' and the art form itself — as well as showing that brass banding can be enjoyed by everyone!"

Set up in 2006, Mobius Industries says that it, "builds audiences for exciting and inventive cultural projects, with a specialism in the performing arts and entertainment".

It recently gained sector acclaim for its promotion of events at this year's Edinburgh Festival, Camden Fringe and Brighton Pride.

Need of an audience

Led by Richard Fitzmaurice who became Managing Director in 2014, it states that the agency, "works right across the marketing mix to produce innovative and effective campaigns for companies at the forefront of performing arts and culture, on a whole range of scales."

It adds that: "If you've got a festival in need of an audience, a project in a warehouse, you're about to go on tour with a new play, a community led creative project, or you've got something really interesting in a pub theatre that the world needs to see, we can help."

the partnership promises to showcase the excitement, skill, and community of the brass band world like never beforeKapitol Promotions

New chapter

In stating that "a new chapter for the 'Nationals' had begun, Kapitol added that their "vast experience in banding with Mobius' marketing expertise, the partnership promises to showcase the excitement, skill, and community of the brass band world like never before."

New director

As published on 4BR in July 2024, Kapitol Promotions Ltd appointed four new directors in addition to Philip Morris and Nicola Bland, with Robert Childs, Anthony Griffiths, Tim Jones, Anthony Morris taking on the roles.

Robert Turnbull, the Secretary of the Yorkshire Regional Championships was appointed in May 2025.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

New PR link to freshen National Championship strategy

August 24 • Kapitol Promotions enters into new partnership with PR Marketing agency Mobius Industries as they also add to their board of directors.

Brass in Concert

Major changes at Brass in Concert Championship

August 24 • Details are released of a strengthening in the governance and running of the Brass in Concert Championship with Brass Bands England.

mUSIC

Mixed news for music provision following exam results

August 24 • The numbers studying GCSE Music shows an encouraging rise, but those taking A Level exams falls.

Dutch Youth

Dutch Youth shine under Antrobus and Hutchinson

August 23 • The second Dutch National Youth Band course was a great success under the direction of its inspiring musical leaders.

What's on »

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Saffron Hall

Wednesday 27 August • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4UH

Uckfield Concert Brass - Eastbourne Bandstand 1812 Concert

Wednesday 27 August • Eastbourne Bandstand, Lower Grand Parade, Eastbourne. BN21 3AD

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 29 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Vacancies »

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

August 24 • Principal Cornet. Due to planned retirement. Own band room (no shifting gear between rehearsals), S75 3RF, less than 5 mins fromJ37 M1. Yamaha Zeno cornet for your use. Regular 20+ every rehearsal. Monday & Thursdays 1930-2130. MD GEOF BENSON. .

wantage silver band

August 22 • Wantage Community Brass (non-competitive) are looking to recruit a new Musical Director. The group is unique in that the average age is almost certainly around 70! They rehearse on Tue from 4pm and Thu from 7pm (both times flexible depending on person).

Lydbrook Band

August 20 • Bass Trombone

Pro Cards »

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top