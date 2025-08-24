New PR link to freshen National Championship strategy

Kapitol Promotions enters into new partnership with PR Marketing agency Mobius Industries as they also add to their board of directors.

Kapitol Promotions, owners and promoters of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, has announced a new partnership with Mobius Industries, a London based arts PR & marketing agency.

Freshen strategies

Kapitol stated that the collaboration, "aims to freshen the strategies around the event and to promote brass banding to wider and more diverse audiences, elevating the profile of the 'Nationals' and the art form itself — as well as showing that brass banding can be enjoyed by everyone!"

Set up in 2006, Mobius Industries says that it, "builds audiences for exciting and inventive cultural projects, with a specialism in the performing arts and entertainment".

It recently gained sector acclaim for its promotion of events at this year's Edinburgh Festival, Camden Fringe and Brighton Pride.

Need of an audience

Led by Richard Fitzmaurice who became Managing Director in 2014, it states that the agency, "works right across the marketing mix to produce innovative and effective campaigns for companies at the forefront of performing arts and culture, on a whole range of scales."

It adds that: "If you've got a festival in need of an audience, a project in a warehouse, you're about to go on tour with a new play, a community led creative project, or you've got something really interesting in a pub theatre that the world needs to see, we can help."

the partnership promises to showcase the excitement, skill, and community of the brass band world like never before Kapitol Promotions

New chapter

In stating that "a new chapter for the 'Nationals' had begun, Kapitol added that their "vast experience in banding with Mobius' marketing expertise, the partnership promises to showcase the excitement, skill, and community of the brass band world like never before."

New director

As published on 4BR in July 2024, Kapitol Promotions Ltd appointed four new directors in addition to Philip Morris and Nicola Bland, with Robert Childs, Anthony Griffiths, Tim Jones, Anthony Morris taking on the roles.

Robert Turnbull, the Secretary of the Yorkshire Regional Championships was appointed in May 2025.