Major changes at Brass in Concert Championship

Details are released of a strengthening in the governance and running of the Brass in Concert Championship with Brass Bands England.

There has been a major change in the organisational set-up of the Brass in Concert Championship.

The registered company has recently confirmed through submissions to Companies House, the appointment of three new directors, with the termination of appointment of three others. In addition, cessation notices in relation to 'persons with significant control of the company' have also been confirmed.

The Brass in Concert Championship is a private limited company by guarantee without share capital use of 'Limited' exemption. It was incorporated in January 2010. The stated nature of its business is to 'support activities to performing arts'.

New directors

As from 31st July, its new directors are Kenny Crookston, Sarah Baumann and Michael Kilroy. Nigel Stevens, who was appointed a director in January 2020, remains. A cessation notice in his name was activated from 31st July.

Kenny Crookston is the salaried CEO of Brass Bands England. It is stated he holds no other current directorships. Sarah Baumann is the salaried COO of Brass Bands and is also stated to hold no other current directorships.

Michael Kilroy is the Chairperson of Brass Bands England. According to Companies House he holds four other directorships, including Brass Bands England and BBE Events Ltd. Nigel Stevens is also listed as a director of Brass Bands England and BBE Events Ltd.



Cessation notices in relation to the Brass in Concert Championship company from 31st July were confirmed in respect to Marie Bedford and Paul Beere. The termination of appointment confirmation as directors of Marie Bedford, Paul Beere and Hugh Stephenson was made from the same date.

Charity

It has also been confirmed that from 31st July, Sarah Baumann, Kenny Crookston and Michael Kilroy were appointed as Trustees of the separate Brass in Concert Championship charity (charity number 1138309), charged with the responsibility of 'controlling the work, management and administration of the charity on behalf of its beneficiaries'. They join Nigel Stevens, who was appointed in January 2020.

The charity has the stated aim to '...advance the education and appreciation of the art of Brass Band Music in particular, but not exclusively by the organising of concerts/contests and opportunities for education and training of young people in playing of brass and percussion instruments.'

It states that it does not have any trading subsidiaries, and no trustee receives any remuneration, payments or benefits from the charity. Its policies, amongst others, are stated to include those in regard to conflicting interests, as well as trustee conflicts of interest policy and procedures.

4BR enquiry

Earlier today (Sunday 24th August), 4BR contacted Nigel Stevens, giving details of the proposed publication of this news item and requesting a response, as no public announcement had yet been made about the new appointments to either the Brass in Concert Championship company or the Brass in Concert Championship charity at this point.

4BR asked for comment on the appointments, as well as on what advice and action was undertaken to address in any potential conflicts of interest that may arise, as set out in the policies of the Brass in Concert charity, as well as those, if applicable, to the Brass in Concert company, Brass Bands England or BBE Events.

Subsequently a response (below) was given following that request, which it was stated was originally due to be released in the next few days.

Brass Bands England statement

The organisers of the Brass in Concert Championships have announced important changes to the governance of the leading entertainment contest.

Strengthening ties with Brass Bands England (BBE), which has been the main delivery partner since 2021, the Brass in Concert Board will now comprise four directors linked to BBE.

The new members are BBE Chairman Mike Kilroy, BBE CEO Kenny Crookston and BBE COO Sarah Baumann, who join incumbent Brass in Concert CEO Nigel Stevens on the board.

Together they bring huge experience and have a clear vision for the event's robustness and future sustainability. Importantly, BBE and BiC will remain separate organisations, each retaining their own charitable status and operating as independently funded entities.

Retiring Brass in Concert Chairman, Paul Beere, said: "Alongside our sponsors Yamaha and Banks Group, and principal partner World of Brass, we're hugely grateful to Brass Bands England for their professional delivery of Brass in Concert in recent years.

Their involvement has been key to the event's development over the last five years, and as we approach our 50th anniversary in 2027, it's reassuring to know the future of this vital brass band event is in such safe hands."

Paul, whose father Cyril Beere was one of Brass in Concert's founders, added: "I want to thank everyone who has helped make Brass in Concert a success since it began in 1977. This event has always aimed to be brass banding's most friendly and enjoyable competition.

Thanks to BBE's expertise and management, we have enjoyed remarkable growth in recent years, and solidifying this relationship is the best way to ensure that Brass in Concert continues to thrive into the future."

BBE and new Brass in Concert Chairman Mike Kilroy commented: "This is a significant moment in Brass in Concert's history. We honour the amazing contribution of everyone involved over the years, including Cyril Beere, David Bennett, Peter Hartley, Dr. Roy Newsome, Paul Beere and his late wife Jackie. We also want to recognise Trevor Caffull, whose partnership with Paul Beere was vital in bringing Brass in Concert to the Glasshouse in 2005 and who remains closely linked through World of Brass.

Brass in Concert's impact on brass band culture over nearly five decades is immense, and its ongoing success is vital for the future health of the brass band community. BBE's involvement in recent years has brought positive progress, and we're honoured that the previous board has entrusted us with the future of this great event."

Mike added: "Brass in Concert will not look or feel any different to the audience members, performers, volunteers, traders or sponsors. The focus on core values will remain firmly in place and we will provide a welcoming, friendly and relaxed environment for everyone as always. Operationally, it will be 'business as usual.' Retiring Treasurer Marie Bedford and board member Hugh Stephenson will remain involved in advisory roles on the BiC delivery working group, and we look forward to working with them over the coming years.

Jess Wilson, BBE's Events Manager, will continue leading operations, working closely with participants, partners and volunteers to deliver a fantastic occasion.

The 2025 Brass in Concert ticket sales are once again at record levels and we encourage anyone wishing to attend to book very soon via the Glasshouse Box Office."