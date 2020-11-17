Mode for... making a Christmas difference with creative music

Enjoy a 'Jingle on the Mind Christmas Video Showcase' thanks to Mode for... and support the fantastic work of two mental health charities in the process.

Mode forâ€¦ is playing its part in helping support better mental health charities this festive season with the launch of its 'Jingle on the Mind Christmas Video Showcase'.

In return for a donation of £10, Mode forâ€¦ is offering access to a vault of six free Christmas solos, quartets, quintet and beginner brass quartets and inviting video performances of the music to show how playing brass music is fun, creative and boost those happy hormones!

The donation will be split equally between the charity Mind — for better mental health — and supplying free mental health awareness training to brass band musicians through Mental Health First Aid England

Wellbeing

Mode forâ€¦ Director, Tabby Kerwin told 4BR: "Our Mode forâ€¦ team had been chatting about ways to support our brass band musicians and promote better mental health and wellbeing this Christmas in what has been a tough year and together we developed our Jingle on the Mind showcase.

In return for a £10 donation to be split between the amazing charities, you will get free access to a vault of great pieces that people can video to showcase of them performing or any other Christmassy item.

The aim is to encourage fun and creativity at every level. It's about boosting your mood through music. Whether you are a soloist or remotely recording with a group of up to 10 people, 'Jingle on the Mind' is open to every age from beginner level upwards."

Try something different

Tabby added: "So try something different than a brass instrument — go freestyle with bottles, saucepans or singing, dress up or get a dancing dog involved!

Plus, as well as boosting your own mood, you can help boost the mood of others as they watch your Christmas videos from mid-December onwards when we will showcase them online and in the process of it all, we can raise valuable funds for a great charity."

In return for a £10 donation to be split between the amazing charities, you will get free access to a vault of great pieces that people can video to showcase of them performing or any other Christmassy item Mode for...

Advertisement

Awards and details

There will even be awards with hundreds of pounds worth of free music and mental health training up for grabs.

Entries must be received by 7th December with awards made on 21st December.

For all the details visit: http://www.modeforpublishing.com/jingle-on-the-mind/ or www.facebook.com/modeforpublishing