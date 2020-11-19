                 

*
banner

News

Chic response to RNCM appeal

Nile Rodgers is one of a number of leading musicians pledging their support to help the RNCM secure its future.

rncm
  The appeal hopes to keep the music playing at the RNCM

Thursday, 19 November 2020

        

Nile Rodgers and Johnny Marr are amongst musicians, broadcasters and alumni pledging their support to the Royal Northern College of Music's appeal to keep music playing.

The Chic superstar, who was recently made an RNCM Honorary Professor, and The Smiths guitarist emphasised the importance of the Manchester conservatoire to both music education and the arts as it strives to secure its financial future following the damaging effects of Covid-19.

Reaching out

Nile said: "Music feels more important than ever to help us and our community through the pandemic. But musicians face an increasingly uncertain future and needs your help as never before.

We're reaching out to everyone in the RNCM family and to everyone who loves music and wants to support the next generation of talent, so please give whatever you can to help keep the music playing."

Unique place

Johnny Marr added: "It's a unique place and a unique space that provides music and culture and education and entertainment.

I'm proud of it because it's in my hometown of course and growing up I was very aware that Royal Northern College of Music had a legacy and heritage that at the time I felt always needed to be protected and I knew was precious."

Since closing its doors to the public in March, the RNCM's finances have been stretched to the limit with a project loss of over £2.1 million4BR

£2 million loss

Since closing its doors to the public in March, the RNCM's finances have been stretched to the limit with a project loss of over £2.1 million, placing its future sustainability, student training, community work and performance programmes in jeopardy.

Over the past few months the RNCM has invested heavily in infrastructure to enable innovating teaching online and in person and develop a weekly performance programme broadcast live from the RNCM to homes around the world.

Further information:

They now hope that donations which will be matched by the Oglesby Charitable Trust up to £50,000 will enable the RNCM to carry on its essential work.

For further information: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/support/how-you-can-help/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bUTLINS

Refunds and potential replay for Butlins

November 19 • Festival Organisers confirm full refunds of entry fees and accommodation as they look towards potential future dates.

Unity

Musical unity brings North West youth together

November 19 • The Lions Youth, Macclesfield Youth, Stockport Schools and Poynton Youth Bands have joined forces to ensure their players are kept inspired.

BrassFest

BrassFest looks forward to providing festive cheer

November 19 • BrassFestUK's 'Isolation Christmas' plans to get us all having a 'Merry Christmas Everybody'.

rncm

Chic response to RNCM appeal

November 19 • Nile Rodgers is one of a number of leading musicians pledging their support to help the RNCM secure its future.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top