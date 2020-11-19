Chic response to RNCM appeal

Nile Rodgers is one of a number of leading musicians pledging their support to help the RNCM secure its future.

Nile Rodgers and Johnny Marr are amongst musicians, broadcasters and alumni pledging their support to the Royal Northern College of Music's appeal to keep music playing.

The Chic superstar, who was recently made an RNCM Honorary Professor, and The Smiths guitarist emphasised the importance of the Manchester conservatoire to both music education and the arts as it strives to secure its financial future following the damaging effects of Covid-19.

Reaching out

Nile said: "Music feels more important than ever to help us and our community through the pandemic. But musicians face an increasingly uncertain future and needs your help as never before.

We're reaching out to everyone in the RNCM family and to everyone who loves music and wants to support the next generation of talent, so please give whatever you can to help keep the music playing."

Unique place

Johnny Marr added: "It's a unique place and a unique space that provides music and culture and education and entertainment.

I'm proud of it because it's in my hometown of course and growing up I was very aware that Royal Northern College of Music had a legacy and heritage that at the time I felt always needed to be protected and I knew was precious."

Since closing its doors to the public in March, the RNCM's finances have been stretched to the limit with a project loss of over £2.1 million 4BR

Advertisement

£2 million loss

Since closing its doors to the public in March, the RNCM's finances have been stretched to the limit with a project loss of over £2.1 million, placing its future sustainability, student training, community work and performance programmes in jeopardy.

Over the past few months the RNCM has invested heavily in infrastructure to enable innovating teaching online and in person and develop a weekly performance programme broadcast live from the RNCM to homes around the world.

Further information:

They now hope that donations which will be matched by the Oglesby Charitable Trust up to £50,000 will enable the RNCM to carry on its essential work.

For further information: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/support/how-you-can-help/