BrassFest looks forward to providing festive cheer

BrassFestUK's 'Isolation Christmas' plans to get us all having a 'Merry Christmas Everybody'.

BrassFestUK's latest isolation video initiative has attracted 275 players to provide a festive cheer for the banding movement.

It is the fifth project spearheaded by organiser Rob Tompkins with 'Isolation Christmas' featuring the music 'Merry Christmas Everybody'. The arrangement by Derek Broadbent is being used with the agreement of Wright & Round.

275 registrations

Speaking about the project Rob said: "To receive 275 registrations is amazing and adds to the well over 1000 players who have taken part across all of the isolation projects."

This project includes the option for players to record five Christmas Carols which have been chosen to be part of the BrassFestUK Christmas Concert on FaceBook on December 20th (7.30pm).

In addition to playing, registration also offered the chance to take on a vocal role in the project and to record a video of the carols being sung.

The concert will include previous BrassFestUK Isolation videos with Rob also offering the chance for bands to submit their own Christmas pieces.

BrassFestUK has been busy working for bands people across the world to bring them projects they can be involved in and to provide projects give them something to look forward to and enthuse Rob Tompkins

More to come

Although this is Rob's final project of the year, he is already starting to make plans for 2021. "2020 has been a year none of us will ever forget,"he said.

I will continue working hard for everyone in 2021 and look forward to getting the next project up and running."