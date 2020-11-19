                 

*
banner

News

BrassFest looks forward to providing festive cheer

BrassFestUK's 'Isolation Christmas' plans to get us all having a 'Merry Christmas Everybody'.

BrassFest
  Rob Tompkins is leading the BrassFestUK projects

Thursday, 19 November 2020

        

BrassFestUK's latest isolation video initiative has attracted 275 players to provide a festive cheer for the banding movement.

It is the fifth project spearheaded by organiser Rob Tompkins with 'Isolation Christmas' featuring the music 'Merry Christmas Everybody'. The arrangement by Derek Broadbent is being used with the agreement of Wright & Round.

275 registrations

Speaking about the project Rob said: "To receive 275 registrations is amazing and adds to the well over 1000 players who have taken part across all of the isolation projects."

This project includes the option for players to record five Christmas Carols which have been chosen to be part of the BrassFestUK Christmas Concert on FaceBook on December 20th (7.30pm).

In addition to playing, registration also offered the chance to take on a vocal role in the project and to record a video of the carols being sung.

The concert will include previous BrassFestUK Isolation videos with Rob also offering the chance for bands to submit their own Christmas pieces.

BrassFestUK has been busy working for bands people across the world to bring them projects they can be involved in and to provide projects give them something to look forward to and enthuseRob Tompkins

More to come

Although this is Rob's final project of the year, he is already starting to make plans for 2021. "2020 has been a year none of us will ever forget,"he said.

"BrassFestUK has been busy working for bands people across the world to bring them projects they can be involved in and to provide projects give them something to look forward to and enthuse.

I will continue working hard for everyone in 2021 and look forward to getting the next project up and running."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bUTLINS

Refunds and potential replay for Butlins

November 19 • Festival Organisers confirm full refunds of entry fees and accommodation as they look towards potential future dates.

Unity

Musical unity brings North West youth together

November 19 • The Lions Youth, Macclesfield Youth, Stockport Schools and Poynton Youth Bands have joined forces to ensure their players are kept inspired.

BrassFest

BrassFest looks forward to providing festive cheer

November 19 • BrassFestUK's 'Isolation Christmas' plans to get us all having a 'Merry Christmas Everybody'.

rncm

Chic response to RNCM appeal

November 19 • Nile Rodgers is one of a number of leading musicians pledging their support to help the RNCM secure its future.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top