Fairlop to support community lockdown festivities

Fairlop Brass has made an inventive commitment to provide musical support to their local community this Christmas.

Fairlop Brass has been busy finding ways to support their local community events over the upcoming festive period.

Carols

They are supporting the 'Nine Lessons and Carols' service at their local Holy Trinity Church in Barkingside with five audio recordings of carols and festive pieces, which will be used in live streamed services.

And to help what would have been a successful fund raising concert St. Nicholas' Church in Kelvedon Hatch they have made copies of their Christmas CD available to them to help them with their efforts.

The Church will now ask their congregation to purchase and then play them at 7.45pm on 17th December when the concert should have taken place. All profits will go to the Church and the Hospice.

The band also hopes that if Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions allow, they will also be able to play carols in Barkingside High Street in the lead up to Christmas with collections made for the local cancer charity Maggie's and St Francis Hospice , as well as band funds.

2020 has been a great challenge for bands in our area, but like others we have responded positively with our activities MD, Kevin Jordan

Challenge

Musical Director Kevin Jordan told 4BR: "We're also hoping if regulations allow to send a small ensemble to play festive music at a local care home by playing outside in their courtyard and to support the Carol Service of St. Francis Church (Hainault), where we rehearse."

He added: "2020 has been a great challenge for bands in our area, but like others we have responded positively with our activities — from Zoom meetings to the setting up our own YouTube channel on which we have released our 'virtual performances' which have been enjoyed by supporters.

Like others though we are hoping that 2021 will see us return to 'normality' and the possibility of us making a tour to Belgium."