                 

*
banner

News

Fairlop to support community lockdown festivities

Fairlop Brass has made an inventive commitment to provide musical support to their local community this Christmas.

Fairlop
  Fairlop Brass plays an important role within their local community

Saturday, 21 November 2020

        

Fairlop Brass has been busy finding ways to support their local community events over the upcoming festive period.

Carols

They are supporting the 'Nine Lessons and Carols' service at their local Holy Trinity Church in Barkingside with five audio recordings of carols and festive pieces, which will be used in live streamed services.

And to help what would have been a successful fund raising concert St. Nicholas' Church in Kelvedon Hatch they have made copies of their Christmas CD available to them to help them with their efforts.

The Church will now ask their congregation to purchase and then play them at 7.45pm on 17th December when the concert should have taken place. All profits will go to the Church and the Hospice.

The band also hopes that if Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions allow, they will also be able to play carols in Barkingside High Street in the lead up to Christmas with collections made for the local cancer charity Maggie's and St Francis Hospice , as well as band funds.

2020 has been a great challenge for bands in our area, but like others we have responded positively with our activitiesMD, Kevin Jordan

Challenge

Musical Director Kevin Jordan told 4BR: "We're also hoping if regulations allow to send a small ensemble to play festive music at a local care home by playing outside in their courtyard and to support the Carol Service of St. Francis Church (Hainault), where we rehearse."

He added: "2020 has been a great challenge for bands in our area, but like others we have responded positively with our activities — from Zoom meetings to the setting up our own YouTube channel on which we have released our 'virtual performances' which have been enjoyed by supporters.

Like others though we are hoping that 2021 will see us return to 'normality' and the possibility of us making a tour to Belgium."

        

TAGS: Fairlop Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wainwright

Festive music from BrookWright Music

November 21 • There are plenty of great titles to enjoy in time for the festive season despite the challenges.

Signing

New rep signing for Grimethorpe

November 21 • Seb Williman joins Grimethorpe Colliery Band on repiano cornet from Fairey.

Brass in concert

Last free dip and delve into Brass in Concert

November 21 • You have still got time this weekend to dip into the entertainment delights of the 2020 online BiC Festival for free.

Simone

Rebello to host BBE percussion webinar

November 21 • Simone Rebello will be given a potted history of the development and importance of percussion in the next BBE webinar.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top