Last free dip and delve into Brass in Concert

You have still got time this weekend to dip into the entertainment delights of the 2020 online BiC Festival for free.

There is still the chance this weekend to enjoy the brilliant entertainment provided by the bands and stars that were featured in the online 2020 Brass in Concert Festival.

Produced by the BiC organisers with World of Brass on the www.wobplay.com media platform, it is still free dip into until Sunday evening — so why not sit back and savour your favourites once more.

Replay

The replay of the 2019 Youth Brass in Concert Championships is fantastic — with great performances from Rochdale Borough Youth; Elland Silver Youth; Youth Brass 2000; Macclesfield Youth Brass; Lions Youth; Houghton Area Youth and Wardle Academy Youth.

You can also dip into a free masterclass with Ian Bousfield before relaxing with the evening gala concert montage of some of the finest performances to take place on the stage of Sage Gateshead such as James Morrison, Philip Cobb and David Childs, as well as Black Dyke, Cory, Foden's, Eikanger-Bjørsvik and Brass Band of Central Florida.

Delve

All that and you can delve into the cracking shows provided in chronological order from Brighouse & Rastrick (2006); Whitburn (2008); Foden's (2009); Reg Vardy (2009); Grimethorpe (2010); Leyland (2011); Brass Band of Central Florida (2011); Tredegar (2013); Flowers (2015); Eikanger Bjorsvik (2017); Fountain City (2017); Carlton Main Frickley (2018) and Cory (2019).

Go to:

Go to: www.wobplay.com