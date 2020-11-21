                 

Festive music from BrookWright Music

There are plenty of great titles to enjoy in time for the festive season despite the challenges.

Saturday, 21 November 2020

        

BrookWright Music has recently published a number of new items in time for the festive season.

The Christmas items which will cater for young players who are just starting out, to soloists who are unable to play in groups due to the Coronavirus pandemic, to small ensembles and right through to Championship Section bands.

Simply Carols

'Simply Carols' is a new publication featuring 45 carols for intermediate ensemble and above.

Arranged by Kevin Larsson, they are designed to be flexible and playable by a wide range of different groups.

The arrangements use limited ranges, keys and rhythms, although harmony has not been compromised so the arrangements are interesting to the player and listener.

Fingerings and slide positions are included for accidentals on the brass parts. The set comes with a piano reduction which could be used to accompany a soloist using the melody line.

To view an extended promo with examples of several carols, go to:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4IsIM8x7NU

Christmas Carols

'Christmas Carols for the Lonely Brass Player' will be ideal for players who are not able to play as part of a group this Christmas, particularly given restrictions with Covid-19.

The series of a capela carol arrangements arranged by Sean A. Brown includes two volumes of specific books of 16 carols for trumpet/cornet, horn, trombone, baritone or euphonium and tuba.

Each consists of a simple statement of the first verse, with one or two verses following, with variation.

To hear samples of the series please visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3J4D3ImsMw

Jingle Bells

'Jingle Brass — A Young Artists Feature' by William Himes provides an ideal opportunity for beginner brass students to demonstrate their progress in a new setting of 'Jingle Bells'.

Scored for two or more soloists and accompanying quintet and percussion, the flexible scoring means the accompaniment can be performed by virtually any combination of instruments.

An MP3 accompaniment track is provided with the PDF download. To watch a performance of the piece please visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAdS3N2RA-Y

Spanish Dance

'Spanish Dance' brass sextet by Andrew Wainwright is based on the traditional Spanish carol 'RÃ­u RÃ­u ChÃ­u', this exciting foot-tapping item was premiered at Butlins Mineworkers Championships.

Recorded on Virtuosi GUS Band's CD 'Christmas Fantasia — The Music of Andrew Wainwright', it has since proved to be a popular concert item. Here it has been arranged for brass sextet.

Nutcracker

'The Nutcracker Suite' (Tchaikovsky arr. Keith Wilkinson) features three movements from The Nutcracker — 'March', 'Trepak' and 'Waltz of the Flowers'.

Individual movements are also available as separate products. To view a follow-the-score video of the March please visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOZpus3Ldpk

Available from:

All items are available as PDFs for immediate download from www.brookwrightmusic.com

For hard copies of the sheet music, please visit BrookWright's official distributor Solid Brass Music Company at www.solidbrassmusic.com

        

Wainwright

