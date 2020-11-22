                 

*
banner

News

Host intervention robs Scottish banding of answers

There was no answer to the question of a rehearsal return posed by SBBA President Carrie Boax in a televised debate after BBC presenter ignores the need for a political response.

Carrie Boax
  Carrie Boax pressed for an answer — but none was forthcoming

Sunday, 22 November 2020

        

The hopes of Scottish brass banding being given a definitive answer of when it could prepare for a return to rehearsals suffered a televised set-back recently.

It came following a question from Scottish Brass Band Association President Carrie Boax (above) directed to Fiona Hyslop, MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work & Culture in the Scottish Parliament during the popular 'Debate Night' political discussion programme.

Debate

The live BBC Scotland television broadcast focused debate on the effects Coronavirus restrictions were having on people's lives and livelihoods with questions directed to the SNP politician and a panel consisting of fellow MSP's Annie Wells (Conservative) and Anas Sarwar (Labour), chef Tom Kitchen and UK Editor of the Big Issue magazine, Paul McNamee.

Fiona Hyslop has been a long term supporter of the banding movement in Scotland and has presented prizes at the Scottish Youth Championships as far back as 2010. She was also interviewed by 4BR at a Music Education Partnership Group event in Glasgow in 2019, when she spoke of "the intrinsic value of music".

Well being

During a short discussion that touched on the issue of "well being"Carrie took the opportunity to raise concerns with Fiona Hyslop.

She stated that a Scottish Government response was urgently required on allowing amateur musicians to resume playing, especially in the wake of a recent publication by the Music Education Partnership Group report into the aerosol effects of playing a brass instrument.

In highlighting that at present there was "...no brass, woodwind, bagpipe playing or singing in schools,"and the effect that was having on youngsters and the arts, she hoped to gain a response from the Minister, who was seen to acknowledge Carrie's role as President of SBBA.

on this occasion the ignorance came from the presenter Stephen Jardine who arguably failed to recognise the need allow the Minister to respond — giving a 'free pass' that any experienced politician would not miss out on4BR

Host intervention

However, before the Minister could respond to Carrie's request that "â€¦we are really desperate for guidance and advice from yourselves", the host presenter intervened and switched the discussion to the general topic of mental health.

Whilst many brass band viewers will have been left frustrated that there was no answer forthcoming, on this occasion the ignorance came from the presenter Stephen Jardine, who arguably failed to recognise the need allow the Minister to respond — giving a 'free pass' that any experienced politician would not miss out on.

Watch

You can see the question and response at around 37 minutes.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000ppx9/debate-night-series-2-18112020

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Rowe

Double Champion of Champions online triumph for young star

November 22 • The talented Sebastian Rowe leads the online Champion of Champions at the Band Association of New South Wales

Carrie Boax

Host intervention robs Scottish banding of answers

November 22 • There was no answer to the question of a rehearsal return posed by SBBA President Carrie Boax in a televised debate after BBC presenter ignores the need for a political response.

Wainwright

Festive music from BrookWright Music

November 21 • There are plenty of great titles to enjoy in time for the festive season despite the challenges.

Signing

New rep signing for Grimethorpe

November 21 • Seb Williman joins Grimethorpe Colliery Band on repiano cornet from Fairey.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

Phil Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus.
Composer and conductor

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top