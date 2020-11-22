Host intervention robs Scottish banding of answers

There was no answer to the question of a rehearsal return posed by SBBA President Carrie Boax in a televised debate after BBC presenter ignores the need for a political response.

The hopes of Scottish brass banding being given a definitive answer of when it could prepare for a return to rehearsals suffered a televised set-back recently.

It came following a question from Scottish Brass Band Association President Carrie Boax (above) directed to Fiona Hyslop, MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work & Culture in the Scottish Parliament during the popular 'Debate Night' political discussion programme.

Debate

The live BBC Scotland television broadcast focused debate on the effects Coronavirus restrictions were having on people's lives and livelihoods with questions directed to the SNP politician and a panel consisting of fellow MSP's Annie Wells (Conservative) and Anas Sarwar (Labour), chef Tom Kitchen and UK Editor of the Big Issue magazine, Paul McNamee.

Fiona Hyslop has been a long term supporter of the banding movement in Scotland and has presented prizes at the Scottish Youth Championships as far back as 2010. She was also interviewed by 4BR at a Music Education Partnership Group event in Glasgow in 2019, when she spoke of "the intrinsic value of music".

Well being

During a short discussion that touched on the issue of "well being"Carrie took the opportunity to raise concerns with Fiona Hyslop.

She stated that a Scottish Government response was urgently required on allowing amateur musicians to resume playing, especially in the wake of a recent publication by the Music Education Partnership Group report into the aerosol effects of playing a brass instrument.

In highlighting that at present there was "...no brass, woodwind, bagpipe playing or singing in schools,"and the effect that was having on youngsters and the arts, she hoped to gain a response from the Minister, who was seen to acknowledge Carrie's role as President of SBBA.

on this occasion the ignorance came from the presenter Stephen Jardine who arguably failed to recognise the need allow the Minister to respond — giving a 'free pass' that any experienced politician would not miss out on 4BR

Host intervention

However, before the Minister could respond to Carrie's request that "â€¦we are really desperate for guidance and advice from yourselves", the host presenter intervened and switched the discussion to the general topic of mental health.

Whilst many brass band viewers will have been left frustrated that there was no answer forthcoming, on this occasion the ignorance came from the presenter Stephen Jardine, who arguably failed to recognise the need allow the Minister to respond — giving a 'free pass' that any experienced politician would not miss out on.

Watch

You can see the question and response at around 37 minutes.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000ppx9/debate-night-series-2-18112020