Reg Vardy get ready to open the advent windows

There will be a carol a day from Reg Vardy Band this Christmas — all the way up to the big day itself...

The Reg Vardy Band has been quick off the mark to ensure it leaves its musical footprints in the North East snow for Santa to follow all the way up to Christmas Day.

Essential help

The 36 time Area Champion and 2019 Dr Martin contest winner has produced a festive recording project that will support the activities of PACT House Stanley which provides essential help in the community through the provision of food parcels, practical and emotional help as well as a focal meeting point and internet cafe.

Vital service

Band spokesperson Jillian Dixon told 4BR: "We wanted to give something back to our local community and in these troubled, challenging times, PACT House Stanley is providing a vital service.

So, we've produced a remote banding carol for each day of advent, with something extra special on Christmas Day. We hope people will enjoy it and support a wonderful charitable organisation in the process."

Help support

It all kicks off with the first carol on 1st December, although if you'd like to donate, the Just Giving page is now live at: https://www.justgiving.com/crow