                 

*
banner

News

Bands gain benefit from Crowdfunder campaign

Bands are already benefiting from the #SaveOurBrassBands campaign — so make sure you sign up.

Crowdfun
  There has been an excellent take up to the BBE campaign

Monday, 23 November 2020

        

Brass Bands England's #SaveOurBrassBands campaign has got off to a great start with a number of bands already gaining much needed help from the link to the Crowdfunder.co.uk fundraising platform.

Free of charge

Hosted free of charge by Crowdfunder.co.uk the aim is to help bands raise money in their communities under the umbrella of the wider high profile national campaign.

The initiative is a proactive response initiated by Brass Bands England to the ongoing restrictions and subsequent financial challenges faced by bands at the current time and aims to follow the success of initiatives such as #SaveOurVenues and #SaveOurTheatres

Open to all bands

BBE's CEO, Kenny Crookston stated: "Save Our Brass Bands is open to all bands in the UK. They will have access to the online platform free of all charges for the duration of the campaign, as well as some brilliant resources provided by Crowdfunder to help them maximise the return on their efforts.

The real benefits will be seen when as many bands as possible get involved and we can help to raise the profile of the existential issues facing banding at the current time."

The real benefits will be seen when as many bands as possible get involved and we can help to raise the profile of the existential issues facing banding at the current timeBBE

Further information:

#SaveOurBrassBands national campaign will run from 17th November to 18th December.

Further details of the campaign, including recordings of group coaching webinars and campaign support materials, are available on the BBE website at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/crowdfunder-saveourbrassbands

Campaign page

Campaign page: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands
Bands can make their free page here and add a range of unique rewards ranging from personalised Christmas performances through to delivering online lessons: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Besson

Baritone benefits from Band Supplies

November 23 • A new Sovereign baritone from Band Supplies now comes with even more extra freebies — including free tuition from Black Dyke Band star Michael Cavanagh.

Crowdfun

Bands gain benefit from Crowdfunder campaign

November 23 • Bands are already benefiting from the #SaveOurBrassBands campaign — so make sure you sign up.

Advent

Reg Vardy get ready to open the advent windows

November 23 • There will be a carol a day from Reg Vardy Band this Christmas — all the way up to the big day itself...

Gramercy

Gramercy provide musical support for charity

November 23 • An ensemble from the award winning Gramercy Brass has helped raise funds for an important charity in their area.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top