Bands gain benefit from Crowdfunder campaign

Bands are already benefiting from the #SaveOurBrassBands campaign — so make sure you sign up.

Brass Bands England's #SaveOurBrassBands campaign has got off to a great start with a number of bands already gaining much needed help from the link to the Crowdfunder.co.uk fundraising platform.

Free of charge

Hosted free of charge by Crowdfunder.co.uk the aim is to help bands raise money in their communities under the umbrella of the wider high profile national campaign.

The initiative is a proactive response initiated by Brass Bands England to the ongoing restrictions and subsequent financial challenges faced by bands at the current time and aims to follow the success of initiatives such as #SaveOurVenues and #SaveOurTheatres

Open to all bands

BBE's CEO, Kenny Crookston stated: "Save Our Brass Bands is open to all bands in the UK. They will have access to the online platform free of all charges for the duration of the campaign, as well as some brilliant resources provided by Crowdfunder to help them maximise the return on their efforts.

The real benefits will be seen when as many bands as possible get involved and we can help to raise the profile of the existential issues facing banding at the current time."

Further information:

#SaveOurBrassBands national campaign will run from 17th November to 18th December.

Further details of the campaign, including recordings of group coaching webinars and campaign support materials, are available on the BBE website at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/crowdfunder-saveourbrassbands

Campaign page

Campaign page: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands

Bands can make their free page here and add a range of unique rewards ranging from personalised Christmas performances through to delivering online lessons: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands