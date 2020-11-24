                 

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Chris Helme returns to bring us more great brass band music over the airwaves

Bandstand
  More great brass band music from Chris Helme

Tuesday, 24 November 2020

        

Sunday Bandstand 22nd November 2020

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)


Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-22-november-2020/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

The Pitman March
J.A. Greenwood
Old Silkstone Band
MD: Norman Law (2004)

Main theme from Superman
John Williams arr. Ray Farr
Brass Band Burger Musik Luzern
MD: Ludwig Wiki (2002)

Suite Gothique
Leon Boellmann arr. Eric Ball
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Walter B. Hargreaves (1974)

Cavatina from 'The Deer hunter'
Stanley Black arr. Derek Broadbent
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Derek Broadbent

Fantasy for Euphonium
Philip Sparke
Soloist: Ian Craddock
Yorkshire Imperial Metals
MD: Denis Carr (1979)

Variations Lark in the Clear Air
Peter Haysom
City of Coventry Band
MD: Albert Chappell (1978)

Stardust
Hoagy Carmichael
Soloist: Don Lusher
Hammonds Sauce Works Band
MD: Geoffrey Whitham (1992)

Pendine March
Richard Martyn
Rockingham Colliery Band
MD: Derek Ashmore (1975)

Carnival in Paris Op 9
Johan Svendson arr. Drake Rimmer
Hammonds Sauce Works Band
MD: Geoffrey Whitham (1970)

I Don't Know How to Love Him from Jesus Christ Superstar
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Soloist: Alan Macdonald
Fairey Band
MD: Kenneth Dennison (1974)

All Through the Night
Traditional — Gordon Langford
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann (1997)

Serenata
Toselli arr. Goff Richards
Leyland DAF Band
MD: Richard Evans (1989)

Rusalka's Song to the Moon
Antonin Dvorak arr. Stephen Corbett
Soloist: Brian Evans
British Aerospace Wingates Band
MD: Michael Beevers (1980s)

Benvenuto Cellini
Hector Berlioz arr: Frank Wright
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Geoffrey Brand (1971)

Scarborough Fair
Arr. Ray Woodfield
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1975)

A Brown Bird Singing
Hayden Wood arr. T. Dodd
Soloist: Maurice Murphy
Leyland DAF Band
MD: Richard Evans (2007)

Theme from Jaws the Movie
John Williams
New Zealand Army Brass Band
MD: Major James (Gentleman Jim) Carson MBE (1977)

Amparita Roca
Jamie Texidor arr. Ray Woodfield
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (2011)

Main theme to the 'A' Team
Mike Post
Brass Band Burger Musik Luzern
MD: Ludwig Wiki (1994)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show...

        

