Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Chris Helme returns to bring us more great brass band music over the airwaves

Sunday Bandstand 22nd November 2020

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)



Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-22-november-2020/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)



The Pitman March

J.A. Greenwood

Old Silkstone Band

MD: Norman Law (2004)



Main theme from Superman

John Williams arr. Ray Farr

Brass Band Burger Musik Luzern

MD: Ludwig Wiki (2002)

Suite Gothique

Leon Boellmann arr. Eric Ball

Sun Life Stanshawe Band

MD: Walter B. Hargreaves (1974)

Cavatina from 'The Deer hunter'

Stanley Black arr. Derek Broadbent

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Derek Broadbent

Fantasy for Euphonium

Philip Sparke

Soloist: Ian Craddock

Yorkshire Imperial Metals

MD: Denis Carr (1979)

Variations Lark in the Clear Air

Peter Haysom

City of Coventry Band

MD: Albert Chappell (1978)

Stardust

Hoagy Carmichael

Soloist: Don Lusher

Hammonds Sauce Works Band

MD: Geoffrey Whitham (1992)

Pendine March

Richard Martyn

Rockingham Colliery Band

MD: Derek Ashmore (1975)

Carnival in Paris Op 9

Johan Svendson arr. Drake Rimmer

Hammonds Sauce Works Band

MD: Geoffrey Whitham (1970)

I Don't Know How to Love Him from Jesus Christ Superstar

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Soloist: Alan Macdonald

Fairey Band

MD: Kenneth Dennison (1974)

All Through the Night

Traditional — Gordon Langford

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Philip McCann (1997)

Serenata

Toselli arr. Goff Richards

Leyland DAF Band

MD: Richard Evans (1989)

Rusalka's Song to the Moon

Antonin Dvorak arr. Stephen Corbett

Soloist: Brian Evans

British Aerospace Wingates Band

MD: Michael Beevers (1980s)

Benvenuto Cellini

Hector Berlioz arr: Frank Wright

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Geoffrey Brand (1971)

Scarborough Fair

Arr. Ray Woodfield

Morris Concert Band

MD: Harry Mortimer (1975)

A Brown Bird Singing

Hayden Wood arr. T. Dodd

Soloist: Maurice Murphy

Leyland DAF Band

MD: Richard Evans (2007)

Theme from Jaws the Movie

John Williams

New Zealand Army Brass Band

MD: Major James (Gentleman Jim) Carson MBE (1977)

Amparita Roca

Jamie Texidor arr. Ray Woodfield

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (2011)

Main theme to the 'A' Team

Mike Post

Brass Band Burger Musik Luzern

MD: Ludwig Wiki (1994)

Enjoy the show...