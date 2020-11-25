Radio: Top Brass

John Maines invites you to join him for 'Top Brass' on Fridays at 7.00pm (BST) each week.
Broadcasts
Friday 20th November 2020
Soldiers of Christ
George Marshall
International Staff Band
Conductor: Dr. Stephen Cobb
Jubilee Overture
Philip Sparke
Fairey
Conductor: Mark Peacock
Sparta
Peter Meechan
Cory
Conductor: Dr. Robert Childs
Soloist: David Childs
A God to Glorify
Steven Ponsford
Household Troops
Conductor: Carl Saunders
Kenilworth
Arthur Bliss
Fairey
Conductor: Allan Withington
Rusalka's Song to the Moon
Antonin Dvorak
Black Dyke Mills
Conductor: Maor. Peter Parkes
Soloist: Phillip McCann
Fancy's Knell
Gilbert Vinter
Eminence Brass
Symphony of Marches — Brioso
Gilbert Vinter
Cory
Conductor: Philip Harper
Sally in Our Alley
arr. Gordon Langford
Black Dyke Mills
Major Peter Parkes
Soloist: Peter Christian
Dansa Brasiliera
Mozart Camargo Guarnieri
arr. Snell
Foden's
Conductor: Michael Fowles
Friday 27th November 2020
Padstow Lifeboat
Malcolm Arnold
Foden's
Conductor: Michael Fowles
Overture to Sicilian Vespers
Guiseppe Verdi
Black Dyke
Conductor: Prof. Nicholas Childs
Les Zephyrs
William Rimmer
Foden's
Conductor: Elgar Howarth
Soloist: Mark Wilkinson
Adagio
Beethoven arr Snell
Eikanger Bjorsvik
Conductor: Howard Snell
Honey Pie
Lennon &McCartney
Fairey
Conductor: Mark Peacock
Glory! Glory!
Wilfred Heaton
International Staff Band
Conductor: Dr. Stephen Cobb
Meditation from Thais
Jules Massenet
Cory
Conductor: Philip Harper
Soloist: Owen Farr
Dance of the Buffoons
Peter Tchaikovsky
Leyland
Conductor: Russell Gray
Rule Britannia
John Hartmann
YBS
Conductor: Prof. David King
Soloist: Morgan Griffiths
War March of the Priests
Felix Mendelssohn
Enfield Citadel
Conductor: Jonathan Corry