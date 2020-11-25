                 

Radio: Top Brass

John Maines has a great selection of brass band music to enjoy over the airwaves.

  John Maines brings us plenty of great brass band music

John Maines invites you to join him for 'Top Brass' on Fridays at 7.00pm (BST) each week.

An hour long programme on Brass Band Radio, it's packed with the finest bands and soloists from around the world. You can also catch up on 'Listen Again'.
www.brassbandradio.co.uk

Broadcasts

Friday 20th November 2020


Soldiers of Christ
George Marshall
International Staff Band
Conductor: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Jubilee Overture
Philip Sparke
Fairey
Conductor: Mark Peacock

Sparta
Peter Meechan
Cory
Conductor: Dr. Robert Childs
Soloist: David Childs

A God to Glorify
Steven Ponsford
Household Troops
Conductor: Carl Saunders

Kenilworth
Arthur Bliss
Fairey
Conductor: Allan Withington

Rusalka's Song to the Moon
Antonin Dvorak
Black Dyke Mills
Conductor: Maor. Peter Parkes
Soloist: Phillip McCann

Fancy's Knell
Gilbert Vinter
Eminence Brass

Symphony of Marches — Brioso
Gilbert Vinter
Cory
Conductor: Philip Harper

Sally in Our Alley
arr. Gordon Langford
Black Dyke Mills
Major Peter Parkes
Soloist: Peter Christian

Dansa Brasiliera
Mozart Camargo Guarnieri
arr. Snell
Foden's
Conductor: Michael Fowles


Friday 27th November 2020


Padstow Lifeboat
Malcolm Arnold
Foden's
Conductor: Michael Fowles

Overture to Sicilian Vespers
Guiseppe Verdi
Black Dyke
Conductor: Prof. Nicholas Childs

Les Zephyrs
William Rimmer
Foden's
Conductor: Elgar Howarth
Soloist: Mark Wilkinson

Adagio
Beethoven arr Snell
Eikanger Bjorsvik
Conductor: Howard Snell

Honey Pie
Lennon &McCartney
Fairey
Conductor: Mark Peacock

Glory! Glory!
Wilfred Heaton
International Staff Band
Conductor: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Meditation from Thais
Jules Massenet
Cory
Conductor: Philip Harper
Soloist: Owen Farr

Dance of the Buffoons
Peter Tchaikovsky
Leyland
Conductor: Russell Gray

Rule Britannia
John Hartmann
YBS
Conductor: Prof. David King
Soloist: Morgan Griffiths

War March of the Priests
Felix Mendelssohn
Enfield Citadel
Conductor: Jonathan Corry

        

