Radio: Top Brass

John Maines has a great selection of brass band music to enjoy over the airwaves.

John Maines invites you to join him for 'Top Brass' on Fridays at 7.00pm (BST) each week.

An hour long programme on Brass Band Radio, it's packed with the finest bands and soloists from around the world. You can also catch up on 'Listen Again'.

Broadcasts

Friday 20th November 2020



Soldiers of Christ

George Marshall

International Staff Band

Conductor: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Jubilee Overture

Philip Sparke

Fairey

Conductor: Mark Peacock

Sparta

Peter Meechan

Cory

Conductor: Dr. Robert Childs

Soloist: David Childs

A God to Glorify

Steven Ponsford

Household Troops

Conductor: Carl Saunders

Kenilworth

Arthur Bliss

Fairey

Conductor: Allan Withington

Rusalka's Song to the Moon

Antonin Dvorak

Black Dyke Mills

Conductor: Maor. Peter Parkes

Soloist: Phillip McCann

Fancy's Knell

Gilbert Vinter

Eminence Brass

Symphony of Marches — Brioso

Gilbert Vinter

Cory

Conductor: Philip Harper

Sally in Our Alley

arr. Gordon Langford

Black Dyke Mills

Major Peter Parkes

Soloist: Peter Christian

Dansa Brasiliera

Mozart Camargo Guarnieri

arr. Snell

Foden's

Conductor: Michael Fowles





Friday 27th November 2020



Padstow Lifeboat

Malcolm Arnold

Foden's

Conductor: Michael Fowles

Overture to Sicilian Vespers

Guiseppe Verdi

Black Dyke

Conductor: Prof. Nicholas Childs

Les Zephyrs

William Rimmer

Foden's

Conductor: Elgar Howarth

Soloist: Mark Wilkinson

Adagio

Beethoven arr Snell

Eikanger Bjorsvik

Conductor: Howard Snell

Honey Pie

Lennon &McCartney

Fairey

Conductor: Mark Peacock

Glory! Glory!

Wilfred Heaton

International Staff Band

Conductor: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Meditation from Thais

Jules Massenet

Cory

Conductor: Philip Harper

Soloist: Owen Farr

Dance of the Buffoons

Peter Tchaikovsky

Leyland

Conductor: Russell Gray

Rule Britannia

John Hartmann

YBS

Conductor: Prof. David King

Soloist: Morgan Griffiths

War March of the Priests

Felix Mendelssohn

Enfield Citadel

Conductor: Jonathan Corry