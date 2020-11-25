Brass Bands Wales looks to set up virtual library of works

New Welsh body looks to find and curate the rich collection of works written by Welsh composers and compositions for Welsh bands.

BandiauPres Cymru — Brass Bands Wales has announced that it is to start work setting up a 'virtual library' of original works written by Welsh composers as well as compositions commissioned by Welsh bands.

It's hoped that with appropriate permissions it will provide a valuable resource that can be utilised by bands in planning and performing concerts and recordings, but in addition will become an important area for research for students and brass band historians.

Ambitious plan

It is being led by composer Christopher Bond, who told 4BR: "It's an ambitious plan, but one we think we can quickly make progress with. Most bands in Wales have had at least one work written for them at some time in their history — from marches and solos to concert works and even test pieces.

Our first aim is to establish who wrote these works, for what purpose and where they are being held so that they are not lost over the passing of time to the Welsh banding movement and the wider banding world."

Search libraries

He added: "We're asking bands to have a search through their libraries and see what they have. Wales has produced many fine composers for the medium and we think it's vitally important that their work isn't lost and can hopefully be performed on a regular basis once more.

Getting things catalogued is a first step, but in future we eventually hope to get funding to provide a virtual library of the works that can be accessed for the benefit of all bands."

Chris has asked if bands could do a little bit of investigative work and see what gems may be hidden away. If they find anything of interest they should get in touch at: bpc.bbw@gmail.com

Thanks to members

BandiauPres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales has also thanked three members of the inaugural Steering Group for their contributions in helping create the foundation to set up the organisation.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Our thanks go to Craig Roberts, Chris Williams and Christopher Turner who provided vital impetus for the direction and formal development of BandiauPres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales.

It has enabled us to make further progress and we hope we will be able to work with them and benefit from their experience and expertise in the future."

Invite

They added: "We wish them well in their future endeavours, but it also enables us to look to invite others who have a passion and desire to help us create a vibrant future for Welsh banding to come on board."

If you are interested, please contact: bpc.bbw@gmail.com