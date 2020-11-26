Marine force boost for National Youth Band...

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will join forces with the Royal Marines Band Service for a virtual performance.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) is to perform a joint virtual performance of Dan Price's 'Andromeda' with the Royal Marines Band Service.

Musicians from the Royal Marines will record the military band parts in advance and support a series of online sectionals and masterclasses band members after Christmas, enabling them to record the music from the comfort of their own homes.

The music, which Dan has reworked for military band and brass band specially for the occasion, will be aired online early next year.

Collaboration first

The collaboration — a first for both bands — came about through a conversation between NYBBGB CEO Mark Bromley and NYBBGB alumnus Captain Sam Hairsine RM, a Director of Music in the Royal Marines Band Service, who also volunteers with the youth band as a member of its pastoral staff.

Captain Sam Hairsine, said: "The NYBBGB is a brilliant organisation and I'm delighted that we can work together, especially in these challenging times.

It will be a real thrill for our professional musicians to work with and perform alongside these fantastic young people online. It's a fantastic project with an amazing band."

It will be a real thrill for our professional musicians to work with and perform alongside these fantastic young people online. It's a fantastic project with an amazing band Captain Sam Hairsine

Advertisement

Good end

In response, Mark Bromley, NYBBGB CEO, added: "We've learned a lot about how to do music differently in 2020. This virtual collaboration with the Royal Marines Band Service promises to be a truly inspirational experience. It will be a good end to a difficult year."

'Andromeda' is dedicated to Elland Youth Band and its conductor, Sam Harrison, a former principal cornet of the National Youth Band. The band gave the premiere performance as part of its 2019 European Youth Brass Band programme in Montreux, Switzerland.

More information:

Search for the Royal Marines Band Service on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @RMBandService or via www.royalnavy.mod.uk/rmbs

Further information about the Arts Council England and the Department for Education funded National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, can be found on Facebook and Twitter @nybbgb or via www.nybbgb.com