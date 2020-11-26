                 

*
banner

News

Marine force boost for National Youth Band...

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will join forces with the Royal Marines Band Service for a virtual performance.

Marines
  The virtual performance will be a first between the two bands

Thursday, 26 November 2020

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) is to perform a joint virtual performance of Dan Price's 'Andromeda' with the Royal Marines Band Service.

Musicians from the Royal Marines will record the military band parts in advance and support a series of online sectionals and masterclasses band members after Christmas, enabling them to record the music from the comfort of their own homes.

The music, which Dan has reworked for military band and brass band specially for the occasion, will be aired online early next year.

Collaboration first

The collaboration — a first for both bands — came about through a conversation between NYBBGB CEO Mark Bromley and NYBBGB alumnus Captain Sam Hairsine RM, a Director of Music in the Royal Marines Band Service, who also volunteers with the youth band as a member of its pastoral staff.

Captain Sam Hairsine, said: "The NYBBGB is a brilliant organisation and I'm delighted that we can work together, especially in these challenging times.

It will be a real thrill for our professional musicians to work with and perform alongside these fantastic young people online. It's a fantastic project with an amazing band."

It will be a real thrill for our professional musicians to work with and perform alongside these fantastic young people online. It's a fantastic project with an amazing bandCaptain Sam Hairsine

Good end

In response, Mark Bromley, NYBBGB CEO, added: "We've learned a lot about how to do music differently in 2020. This virtual collaboration with the Royal Marines Band Service promises to be a truly inspirational experience. It will be a good end to a difficult year."

'Andromeda' is dedicated to Elland Youth Band and its conductor, Sam Harrison, a former principal cornet of the National Youth Band. The band gave the premiere performance as part of its 2019 European Youth Brass Band programme in Montreux, Switzerland.

More information:

Search for the Royal Marines Band Service on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @RMBandService or via www.royalnavy.mod.uk/rmbs

Further information about the Arts Council England and the Department for Education funded National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, can be found on Facebook and Twitter @nybbgb or via www.nybbgb.com

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Childs

Death of Morfydd Childs

November 26 • 4BR has been informed of the death of the hugely respected Morfydd Myfanwy Childs.

winners

Cory and Marshall claim BBW 'CD of the Year' awards

November 26 • Major releases from Cory and Richard Marshall claim the first critics' awards of the year from Brass Band World magazine.

Kippax Band

Kippax focus on community support

November 26 • A wonderful community gesture sees the Yorkshire Area champion open its rehearsal facility as a local Food Bank centre.

Marines

Marine force boost for National Youth Band...

November 26 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will join forces with the Royal Marines Band Service for a virtual performance.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top