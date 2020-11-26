                 

Cory and Marshall claim BBW 'CD of the Year' awards

Major releases from Cory and Richard Marshall claim the first critics' awards of the year from Brass Band World magazine.

  Richard Marshall and Cory won the CD of the Year awards

Thursday, 26 November 2020

        

The first major brass band awards of 2020 have just been announced by Brass Band World magazine.

They have revealed the identities of their 'Band CD of the Year' and 'Solo CD of the Year' in the latest issue of the leading monthly publication.

Sonatina

Richard Marshall's 'Sonatina' CD, which sees the Black Dyke principal cornet star curate a series of previously recorded interpretations of cornet concertos from Elgar Howarth, Martin Ellerby and Edward Gregson with a new rendition of the classic Denis Wright work, took the Solo CD category title.

Speaking about it in the latest BBW edition ( http://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/my-account/buy-subscription) he said that it meant "so much"and was "a great way to end 2020".

The BBW panel picked the World of Brass Doyen recording release from a shortlist that included releases from Gary Curtin ('Eire Time'); Glenn Van Looy ('Stepping Out'); Thomas Reudi ('Monologue'); Jamie Hood ('Crossroad') and Tim Maeseneer ('The Birth of Time Echoes').

4BR review of 'Sonatina': https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/products/cd680.asp

To purchase CD or download, go to: https://wobplay.com/

Landscapes

The magazine's Blue Riband 'Band CD of the Year' was won by Cory, with their latest 'Landscapes' release under the baton of Philip Harper.

It features the major compositions from John McCabe ('Cloudcatcher Fells'); John Ireland ('A Downland Suite'); Edward Elgar ('A Severn Suite'); Edmund Rubbra ('Variations on The Shining River') and Eric Ball ('High Peak').

It beat off strong opposition from 'Mysteries of the Horizon' (Grimethorpe Colliery); 'John Rutter — Anthems, Hymns and Gloria for Brass Band' (Black Dyke); 'Firestorm' (Brass of the Potomac); 'Live in Concert' (Cory & New York Staff Band) and 'Symphonies for Brass' (Black Dyke), to gain the BBW panel nod.

Speaking about the success, Phil Harper told BBW that it recording the works had been "an enormous pleasure to work on such good quality music".

4BR review of 'Landscapes': https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/products/cd677.asp

To purchase CD or download, go to: https://wobplay.com/

To find out more about Brass Band World magazine: http://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/my-account/buy-subscription

        

