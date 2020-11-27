Welsh champion takes first steps back to rehearsal

Tredegar has taken the first small steps back to playing together by following the regulations and guidelines provided in Wales.

Welsh Champion Tredegar has taken the first steps on what they hope will be a return to regular rehearsals.

The band has been working closely with their local authority and by following regulatory information provided by the Welsh Government and guidance provided by the steering group of BandiauPres Cymru — Brass Bands Wales.

Trials

It has seen them undertake a trial of three small ensemble rehearsals at their bandhall headquarters as they look to work on a series of ongoing musical projects.

"The key has been to understand both the letter and the spirit of the guidelines and regulations,"a band spokesperson told 4BR. "There are no short cuts with this for bands."

They added: "The information that has been provided by the Welsh Government, the work undertaken with Craig Roberts through BandiauPres Cymru — Brass Bands Wales and the link with our local authority at Blaenau Gwent has enabled us to do this.

However, we are clear that these are the first small steps and that they may change at any time. There is a very long way to go before we can contemplate a return to full rehearsals."

Reduced form

MD Ian Porthouse has understandably been delighted that the Welsh Champion is playing again, albeit in greatly reduced form almost nine months after their 2020 Area triumph.

"It's great to meet up with the players again — socially distanced of course. The work put in place to enable a small ensemble to play reinforced that. Everything must be undertaken with the safety of those involved at the forefront of the action taken."

He did add with a chuckle: "I think we have plenty of work to do to get back to some sort of title winning form though!"

Different circumstances

The band spokesperson concluded: "We are also aware that the circumstances of each band in Wales, as with every band across the UK, will be different.

All we can recommend very strongly is that they ensure they seek advice from the correct sources and gain clarity and certainty about what can and cannot be done — from the purchase of correct face masks and sanitising products to bells covers, travel arrangements, spacing requirements and all important record keeping."