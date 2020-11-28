Tune in to YouTube for Scottish youth festival broadcast

You can tune in this weekend for some great music making on the new SBBA YouTube channel.

The Scottish Virtual Youth Brass Band Festival will be taking place on Sunday 29th November (2.00pm) on the new SBBA YouTube channel.

Online

Youth brass and percussion groups of any size have been invited to take part in this online event which has been organised following the postponement of the Scottish Festival of Brass due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions placed on public gatherings.

11 ensembles will be taking the virtual stage with Chris Bradley, principal cornet of Whitburn Band and recently appointed Besson artist giving the feedback on each performance.

Prizes

There will be an award for the 'Most Entertaining Programme' and the 'Best Performance of a Scottish Piece'.

Each band will receive a certificate of participation and a £35 voucher to purchase music from Just Music, supported by business owner Nigel Durno, Creative Scotland and SBBA.

You can tune in to the festival on https://youtu.be/uEaREDrLWiM