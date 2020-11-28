                 

News

Unified approach on new CD release

World of Brass has released a new CD by The Household Troops Band of The Salvation Army & Amsterdam Staff Band.

Amsterdam
  The new release was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Saturday, 28 November 2020

        

'Unified' sees the two outstanding ensembles from The Household Troops Band of The Salvation Army & Amsterdam Staff Band perform a wide variety of works on a CD that was delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Concert

Talking about the release, Olaf Ritman, Bandmaster of the Amsterdam Staff Band stated: "2020 should have seen the Amsterdam Staff Band and The Household Troops Band give a unique, joint concert.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus caused the cancellation of the Troops' visit to The Netherlands and so the concert didn't take place. However, in January 2020, we recorded a number of tracks for an album which would have been released at the concert.

We're delighted that we are now able to share these recordings. The repertoire is a mix of fine music, mostly new, some of it already published, but all with the deeper message of God's love for us."

We're delighted that we are now able to share these recordings. The repertoire is a mix of fine music, mostly new, some of it already published, but all with the deeper message of God's love for us

Find out more

Listen now at: www.wobplay.com
Recording preview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtIJNQviYB8&feature=youtu.be&utm_source=wobplay&utm_campaign=d9a8791ba7-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_09_18_04_40_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_4cd1249d6c-d9a8791ba7-422425810&mc_cid=d9a8791ba7&mc_eid=f66250b90e

        

TAGS: Amsterdam Staff Band of the Salvation Army

