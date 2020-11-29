Helping others leads Mode for value

Mode for...Publishing will be able to help others if you donate to get some great music on your festive stands.

Mode for...Publishing is doing something a little different to other retailers on this Black Friday weekend.

They are not giving huge Black Friday discounts this year but are asking people to donate just £10 of what you've saved elsewhere to help support better mental health through the leading charity 'Mind'.

Greater value

However, for your £10 donation Mode for...Publishing offers something of even greater value for your kindness by providing £50 of music for just £10.

Talking to 4BR, Tabby Kerwin said: "Please support our 'Jingle on the Mind' event this Festive period which will benefit 'Mind' in providing better mental health and supplying mental health awareness training in brass bands through Mental Health First Aid England."

Video fun

Tabby added: "You can also the video showcase if you wish — and with prizes up for grabs it's great fun. You have up until 16th December to get your entries in. All we ask is for more people to help us support these great causes."

Donate

How to donate and get involved: https://www.facebook.com/236321480040817/posts/1289979234675031/