                 

*
banner

News

Helping others leads Mode for value

Mode for...Publishing will be able to help others if you donate to get some great music on your festive stands.

Mode
  Donate and you will help others

Sunday, 29 November 2020

        

Mode for...Publishing is doing something a little different to other retailers on this Black Friday weekend.

They are not giving huge Black Friday discounts this year but are asking people to donate just £10 of what you've saved elsewhere to help support better mental health through the leading charity 'Mind'.

Greater value

However, for your £10 donation Mode for...Publishing offers something of even greater value for your kindness by providing £50 of music for just £10.

Talking to 4BR, Tabby Kerwin said: "Please support our 'Jingle on the Mind' event this Festive period which will benefit 'Mind' in providing better mental health and supplying mental health awareness training in brass bands through Mental Health First Aid England."

Please support our 'Jingle on the Mind' event this Festive period which will benefit 'Mind' in providing better mental health and supplying mental health awareness training in brass bands through Mental Health First Aid EnglandTabby Kerwin

Video fun

Tabby added: "You can also the video showcase if you wish — and with prizes up for grabs it's great fun. You have up until 16th December to get your entries in. All we ask is for more people to help us support these great causes."

Donate

How to donate and get involved: https://www.facebook.com/236321480040817/posts/1289979234675031/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Chrsitmas

Christmas is coming...

November 29 • Soon it will be that time of the year again... and hopefully there will some festive cheer for brass bands across the globe.

Grimethorpe2020

Grimethorpe launches fund raising initiative

November 29 • One of the world's most famous bands spearheads Crowdfunder appeal to raise vital funds.

Mode

Helping others leads Mode for value

November 29 • Mode for...Publishing will be able to help others if you donate to get some great music on your festive stands.

Filton

Filton look for festive boost

November 29 • Filton Concert Brass launches its own festive shop to help raise funds.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Pro Cards »

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top