Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 29th November
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is now playing on:
Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Bandstand Boogie
Charles Albertine arr. Peter Wain
Jones and Crossland Band
MD: Stephen Roberts (1983)
Celebration March
William Bray
Lewington Yamaha Brass
MD: David James (1988)
Froissart Overture
Edward Elgar arr. Eric Ball
Foden's OTS Band
MD: Howard Snell (1984)
Oranges and Lemons
Arr. Jack Peberdy
City of Coventry Band
MD: Stephen Shimwell (1982)
Turkish Rondo
Mozart arr. Maurice Bale
Lockwood Band
MD: Michael Antrobus (1980)
Hailstorm
William Rimmer
Soloist James Shepherd
'Stars in Brass' Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes (1987)
Occasion
Edward Gregson
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
GMD: Edward Gregson (1989)
Lincolnshire Poacher
Arr. Gordon Langford
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes (1983)
Time Peace
Ron Gardner
Royal Doulton Band
MD: Ted Gray (1984)
The Land of the Long White Cloud (Aotearoa)
Philip Sparke
National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand
MD: Nigel Weeks (2003)
Woodhouse Lane
Darrol Barry
Bass Wingates Band
MD: Denis Carr (1982)
Carmen — The Flower Song
Bizet arr. Bram Gay
Soloist Miles Davidson
Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band
MD: James Watson (1989)
Sandpaper Ballet
Leroy Anderson arr. Geoffrey Brand
IMI Yorkshire Imperial Band
MD: James Scott (1989)
Candide Overture
Leonard Bernstein arr. Howard Snell
Massed Bands Britannia Building Society, Cory Band,
Desford Colliery, Grimethorpe Colliery Band
CWS (Glasgow) Band
MD: Howard Snell (1988)
Softly as I Leave You
Alfred De Vita arr. Alan Catherall
Soloists Nicholas and Robert Childs
Rochdale Band
MD: Alan Jenkins (1989)
Bobby Shaftoe
Traditional arr: Gordon Langford
Leyland Band
MD: Richard Evans (1980)
The Lass of Richmond Hill
Arr. Darrol Barry
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Alan Lawton (1988)
North West Passage
Roy Newsome
Besses O'th' Barn Band
MD: Roy Newsome (1983)
March from Things to Come
Sir Arthur Bliss arr. Neil Richmond
Halls Oxford Concert Brass
MD: Michael Brand (1983)
Back to the Future
Alain Silvestri / G.J.Green
Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (Switzerland)
MD: Ludwig Wicki (1994)
Enjoy the show....