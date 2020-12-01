                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

It's back to the good old 1980s with some fantastic brass band music from Chris Helme.

radio
  It's music from the 1980's to enjoy from Chris Helme.

Tuesday, 01 December 2020

        

Sunday Bandstand: 29th November

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)


Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-29-november-2020/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Bandstand Boogie
Charles Albertine arr. Peter Wain
Jones and Crossland Band
MD: Stephen Roberts (1983)

Celebration March
William Bray
Lewington Yamaha Brass
MD: David James (1988)

Froissart Overture
Edward Elgar arr. Eric Ball
Foden's OTS Band
MD: Howard Snell (1984)

Oranges and Lemons
Arr. Jack Peberdy
City of Coventry Band
MD: Stephen Shimwell (1982)

Turkish Rondo
Mozart arr. Maurice Bale
Lockwood Band
MD: Michael Antrobus (1980)

Hailstorm
William Rimmer
Soloist James Shepherd
'Stars in Brass' Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes (1987)

Occasion
Edward Gregson
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
GMD: Edward Gregson (1989)

Lincolnshire Poacher
Arr. Gordon Langford
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes (1983)

Time Peace
Ron Gardner
Royal Doulton Band
MD: Ted Gray (1984)

The Land of the Long White Cloud (Aotearoa)
Philip Sparke
National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand
MD: Nigel Weeks (2003)

Woodhouse Lane
Darrol Barry
Bass Wingates Band
MD: Denis Carr (1982)

Carmen — The Flower Song
Bizet arr. Bram Gay
Soloist Miles Davidson
Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band
MD: James Watson (1989)

Sandpaper Ballet
Leroy Anderson arr. Geoffrey Brand
IMI Yorkshire Imperial Band
MD: James Scott (1989)

Candide Overture
Leonard Bernstein arr. Howard Snell
Massed Bands Britannia Building Society, Cory Band,
Desford Colliery, Grimethorpe Colliery Band
CWS (Glasgow) Band
MD: Howard Snell (1988)

Softly as I Leave You
Alfred De Vita arr. Alan Catherall
Soloists Nicholas and Robert Childs
Rochdale Band
MD: Alan Jenkins (1989)

Bobby Shaftoe
Traditional arr: Gordon Langford
Leyland Band
MD: Richard Evans (1980)

The Lass of Richmond Hill
Arr. Darrol Barry
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Alan Lawton (1988)

North West Passage
Roy Newsome
Besses O'th' Barn Band
MD: Roy Newsome (1983)

March from Things to Come
Sir Arthur Bliss arr. Neil Richmond
Halls Oxford Concert Brass
MD: Michael Brand (1983)

Back to the Future
Alain Silvestri / G.J.Green
Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (Switzerland)
MD: Ludwig Wicki (1994)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Enjoy the show....

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Advent

Bolsover advent entertainment: No.1 Skelmanthorpe

December 1 • Highlights from the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass — with a reminder of how Skelmanthorpe Band under Martin Heartfield took the top section honours...

Jokes

On the 1st Day of Christmas...

December 1 • My true love said to me... Have you heard the one about?

Cory

New Year treat from Cory

December 1 • The world's number 1 brass band will be offering players a chance to keep up those New Year's practice resolutions.

BBLNI

Report & Results: 2020 Brass Band League online solo contest

December 1 • There was a fantastic response from entrants in taking part in the Brass Band League Northern Ireland online solo competition — and plenty of fantastic playing on show too.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top