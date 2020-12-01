Radio: Sunday Bandstand

It's back to the good old 1980s with some fantastic brass band music from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: 29th November

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)



Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-29-november-2020/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Bandstand Boogie

Charles Albertine arr. Peter Wain

Jones and Crossland Band

MD: Stephen Roberts (1983)



Celebration March

William Bray

Lewington Yamaha Brass

MD: David James (1988)



Froissart Overture

Edward Elgar arr. Eric Ball

Foden's OTS Band

MD: Howard Snell (1984)



Oranges and Lemons

Arr. Jack Peberdy

City of Coventry Band

MD: Stephen Shimwell (1982)



Turkish Rondo

Mozart arr. Maurice Bale

Lockwood Band

MD: Michael Antrobus (1980)



Hailstorm

William Rimmer

Soloist James Shepherd

'Stars in Brass' Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes (1987)



Occasion

Edward Gregson

Brighouse and Rastrick Band

GMD: Edward Gregson (1989)



Lincolnshire Poacher

Arr. Gordon Langford

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes (1983)



Time Peace

Ron Gardner

Royal Doulton Band

MD: Ted Gray (1984)



The Land of the Long White Cloud (Aotearoa)

Philip Sparke

National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand

MD: Nigel Weeks (2003)



Woodhouse Lane

Darrol Barry

Bass Wingates Band

MD: Denis Carr (1982)



Carmen — The Flower Song

Bizet arr. Bram Gay

Soloist Miles Davidson

Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band

MD: James Watson (1989)



Sandpaper Ballet

Leroy Anderson arr. Geoffrey Brand

IMI Yorkshire Imperial Band

MD: James Scott (1989)



Candide Overture

Leonard Bernstein arr. Howard Snell

Massed Bands Britannia Building Society, Cory Band,

Desford Colliery, Grimethorpe Colliery Band

CWS (Glasgow) Band

MD: Howard Snell (1988)



Softly as I Leave You

Alfred De Vita arr. Alan Catherall

Soloists Nicholas and Robert Childs

Rochdale Band

MD: Alan Jenkins (1989)



Bobby Shaftoe

Traditional arr: Gordon Langford

Leyland Band

MD: Richard Evans (1980)



The Lass of Richmond Hill

Arr. Darrol Barry

Williams Fairey Band

MD: Alan Lawton (1988)



North West Passage

Roy Newsome

Besses O'th' Barn Band

MD: Roy Newsome (1983)



March from Things to Come

Sir Arthur Bliss arr. Neil Richmond

Halls Oxford Concert Brass

MD: Michael Brand (1983)



Back to the Future

Alain Silvestri / G.J.Green

Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (Switzerland)

MD: Ludwig Wicki (1994)



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show....