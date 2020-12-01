                 

*
banner

News

New Year treat from Cory

The world's number 1 brass band will be offering players a chance to keep up those New Year's practice resolutions.

Cory
  The event takes place online on 16th January

Tuesday, 01 December 2020

        

Cory Band has announced that they will be holding their next online band day on Saturday 16th January.

Brass & Percussion

The Virtual Brass & Percussion Day will include three full band sessions with Musical Director Philip Harper, as well as sectionals and masterclasses from principal players.

In addition, there will be a great chance to keep up those New Year's practice resolutions by chat with the tutors as well as getting to know other players from around the banding globe.

Tom Hutchinson (cornets); Ailsa Russell (horns); Chris Thomas (trombones); Steve Kane (euphs and baris); Simon Howell (basses) and Steve Jones (percussion) will be on hand to sort out queries and give invaluable tips and advice.

Opportunity to play

Speaking about the event, Philip Harper told 4BR: "The day will focus primarily on giving participants an opportunity to play.

I've chosen two wonderful pieces of music to work on — 'A Malvern Suite' by Philip Sparke, a joyful classic brass band test-piece with rewardingly challenging parts for everyone, and Sousa's famous 'Washington Post March' to bring a touch of American flamboyance and razzmatazz to proceedings just days before the Presidential Inauguration!"

He added: "We really think a place on the Virtual Brass Day would be the ideal Christmas present for the banding enthusiast anywhere in the world!"

Shared music

Philip told 4BR that the music will be shared beforehand to enable participants to practice, prepare and gain confidence before the event, although they will need to be a minimum Grade 4 standard (or equivalent).

The course will be delivered on the Zoom platform, for which instructions will be provided and a stable internet connection will be required.

Places are limited, so potential participants are requested to book early, especially to take advantage of the 'Early Bird' price offers.

We really think a place on the Virtual Brass Day would be the ideal Christmas present for the banding enthusiast anywhere in the world!Philip Harper

More information:

For full details (including a video from a previous Virtual Brass Day) and to sign-up go to: www.coryband.com

Cory Band Virtual Brass Day


16th January 2021: 10.00am — 5.00pm (GMT)

Prices: £50 for an adult place (Early Bird price*)
£25 for under-19s (Early Bird price*)

*Early Bird prices are available until 1st Jan 2021, after which prices will be £75 adults and £40 U-19s

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Advent

Bolsover advent entertainment: No.1 Skelmanthorpe

December 1 • Highlights from the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass — with a reminder of how Skelmanthorpe Band under Martin Heartfield took the top section honours...

Jokes

On the 1st Day of Christmas...

December 1 • My true love said to me... Have you heard the one about?

Cory

New Year treat from Cory

December 1 • The world's number 1 brass band will be offering players a chance to keep up those New Year's practice resolutions.

BBLNI

Report & Results: 2020 Brass Band League online solo contest

December 1 • There was a fantastic response from entrants in taking part in the Brass Band League Northern Ireland online solo competition — and plenty of fantastic playing on show too.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top