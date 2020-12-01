New Year treat from Cory

The world's number 1 brass band will be offering players a chance to keep up those New Year's practice resolutions.

Cory Band has announced that they will be holding their next online band day on Saturday 16th January.

Brass & Percussion

The Virtual Brass & Percussion Day will include three full band sessions with Musical Director Philip Harper, as well as sectionals and masterclasses from principal players.

In addition, there will be a great chance to keep up those New Year's practice resolutions by chat with the tutors as well as getting to know other players from around the banding globe.

Tom Hutchinson (cornets); Ailsa Russell (horns); Chris Thomas (trombones); Steve Kane (euphs and baris); Simon Howell (basses) and Steve Jones (percussion) will be on hand to sort out queries and give invaluable tips and advice.

Opportunity to play

Speaking about the event, Philip Harper told 4BR: "The day will focus primarily on giving participants an opportunity to play.

I've chosen two wonderful pieces of music to work on — 'A Malvern Suite' by Philip Sparke, a joyful classic brass band test-piece with rewardingly challenging parts for everyone, and Sousa's famous 'Washington Post March' to bring a touch of American flamboyance and razzmatazz to proceedings just days before the Presidential Inauguration!"

He added: "We really think a place on the Virtual Brass Day would be the ideal Christmas present for the banding enthusiast anywhere in the world!"

Shared music

Philip told 4BR that the music will be shared beforehand to enable participants to practice, prepare and gain confidence before the event, although they will need to be a minimum Grade 4 standard (or equivalent).

The course will be delivered on the Zoom platform, for which instructions will be provided and a stable internet connection will be required.

Places are limited, so potential participants are requested to book early, especially to take advantage of the 'Early Bird' price offers.

More information:

For full details (including a video from a previous Virtual Brass Day) and to sign-up go to: www.coryband.com

Cory Band Virtual Brass Day



16th January 2021: 10.00am — 5.00pm (GMT)

Prices: £50 for an adult place (Early Bird price*)

£25 for under-19s (Early Bird price*)

*Early Bird prices are available until 1st Jan 2021, after which prices will be £75 adults and £40 U-19s