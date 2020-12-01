On the 1st Day of Christmas...

My true love said to me... Have you heard the one about?

We could all do with putting a smile on faces at the moment — and Dave Robb's second book of 'Dad Jokes' will do just that to help you through the festive period.

Dad's Jokes 2

Following on from the great success of his first charity 'Dave's Dad Jokes'' which raised over £2000 for the Brass for Africa charity, the mirthmeister Dave Robb has produced a sequel for Christmas!

Imaginatively titled 'Dave's Dad Jokes 2', the new book is aimed at raising funds for the Help Musicians charity which offers vital help to help musicians affected by the pandemic, many of whom have had no income since March.

All to charity

With invaluable support from Band Supplies, Dave has come up with another fantastic collection of some the finest examples of 'Dad-Jokery' you find anywhere, and with all of the proceeds going to the charity.

Books are available directly from Dave costing a minimum donation of £4.00 per book, (more if you wish to pay it). Also, if you could contribute towards the postage costs, that would be appreciated.

Imaginatively titled 'Dave's Dad Jokes 2', the new book is aimed at raising funds for the Help Musicians charity which offers vital help to help musicians affected by the pandemic 4BR

Advertisement

To order:

To order copies please contact David Robb with the following info at: d.robb1@btinternet.com

How many books you would like to order.

Postal address

He will then arrange with you to set up a bank transfer

There is also a Just Giving page that you can pay through at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/david-robb-1

Books will only be posted once payment has been received.