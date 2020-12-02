Two part treat from brass band stars this weekend

A virtual All Star Band has got together to provide some brilliant entertainment in support of the CreateBoltones charity.

Charity help

The ensemble was created by well known former Foden's players Anna Hughes-Williams and Toby Hobson (who will compere) and has held an annual concert for the past five years in support of the organisation.

It works with young people with a learning disability who may become socially isolated or marginalised by their social circumstance, illness, age and financial situation. They endeavour to create positive relationships that make a difference.

It's quite a line-up too — led of course by the great Richard Evans at the helm.

Line-up

A certain Mike Lovatt is joined by Holly Clarke on trumpet, with the cornet section backed by the likes of Mark Wilkinson, Dewi Grifiths and Anna herself. Sheona Wade is on horn, the troms are made up of Peter Moore and Paul Fisher and Les Neish provides the foundation work on tuba.

In addition there is pianist Sam Haywood as well as the groups Marici Saxes, the Wessex Summer School Tutors an St Andrews Catholic College Queensland,

Two parts

Part 1 takes place on Saturday 5th December (6.00pm start) with Part 2 on Sunday 6th December (3.00pm)

Anna told 4BR: "Due to Covid 19, this important fundraiser and performance opportunity hasn't been able to happen in its usual format, but thanks to the great support we have managed to do something special.

The results were overwhelming with the videos coming in from the finest musicians from varied musical genres — so many in fact, the event had to be split over two days!"

Taster

To enjoy a taster go to: https://youtu.be/erdiz_YDnBs