Dommett hopes to build on Ivor nomination

Young Devon composer Jasper Dommett just misses out on an Ivor Award, but hopes to build on nomination as pressure grows to reinstate wind and brass band category for 2021.

Dommett
  Jasper Dommett was nominated in the Wind Band or Brass Band category

Thursday, 03 December 2020

        

Despite there being no 'Wind Band or Brass Band' category at this year's Ivors Composer Awards, or a winner with a direct link to the brass band world, congratulations are still very much in order for young Devon composer Jasper Dommett who was nominated in the 'Large Orchestral' category for his work 'Night Music' commissioned by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

Pressure



The brass band movement will now have to wait a little longer to add to the list of Edward Gregson, Gavin Higgins, Nigel Clarke, Tom Davoren, Lucy Pankhurst, Rory Boyle and Simon Dobson, although it is hoped that further pressure can be put on the organisation to once again include the specific 'Wind Band or Brass Band'.

Speaking to 4BR he said: "It was a great honour to be nominated and I hope it provides further opportunity for me to build on my portfolio of work."

That will see a new opera that he is finishing writing that will be performed at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in May 2021, as well as a brace of new works that he is writing for the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Jasper offered his congratulations through his Twitter account to everyone who was nominated- including category winner Jonny Greenwood who picked up his seventh Ivor award for his composition 'Horror Vacui', commissioned by the BBC Proms and premiered by Daniel Pioro, BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Proms Youth Ensemble.

Hopefully the brass band movement can hear more of Jasper's works in the near future.

2020 Category Award Winners


CHAMBER ORCHESTRAL
GRIN by ROBIN HAIGH
for chamber orchestra

CHORAL
PIETAÌ€ by RICHARD BLACKFORD
for mezzo soprano, baritone, SATB chorus, optional children's chorus and string orchestra

COMMUNITY AND PARTICIPATION
MORE UP by OLIVER VIBRANS
for chamber orchestra and electronics

JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR LARGE ENSEMBLE
CREPUSCULE by CHARLIE BATES
for jazz orchestra
JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR SMALL ENSEMBLE
THE VISION THEY HAD by RENELL SHAW
for seven-piece band

LARGE CHAMBER
HONEY SIREN by OLIVER LEITH
for string ensemble

LARGE ORCHESTRAL
HORROR VACUI by JONNY GREENWOOD
for solo violin and 68 solo strings

SMALL CHAMBER
SIX MOVEMENTS by DANIEL FARDON
for string quartet

SOLO OR DUO
DIARIES OF THE EARLY WORM by GARETH MOORCRAFT
for solo alto recorder

SOUND ART
TWITTERING MACHINES by KATHY HINDE
bespoke vinyl, objects, live electronics, field recordings and video projections

STAGE WORKS
DENIS & KATYA by PHILIP VENABLES
opera: for mezzo soprano, baritone, four amplified cellos, tape and video, with libretto by Ted Huffman

SPECIAL AWARDS
ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP
JULIAN JOSEPH OBE

INNOVATION AWARD
YAZZ AHMED

OUTSTANDING WORKS COLLECTION
CECILIA MCDOWALL

        

