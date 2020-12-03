Dommett hopes to build on Ivor nomination

Despite there being no 'Wind Band or Brass Band' category at this year's Ivors Composer Awards, or a winner with a direct link to the brass band world, congratulations are still very much in order for young Devon composer Jasper Dommett who was nominated in the 'Large Orchestral' category for his work 'Night Music' commissioned by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.
Pressure
The brass band movement will now have to wait a little longer to add to the list of Edward Gregson, Gavin Higgins, Nigel Clarke, Tom Davoren, Lucy Pankhurst, Rory Boyle and Simon Dobson, although it is hoped that further pressure can be put on the organisation to once again include the specific 'Wind Band or Brass Band'.
Speaking to 4BR he said: "It was a great honour to be nominated and I hope it provides further opportunity for me to build on my portfolio of work."
That will see a new opera that he is finishing writing that will be performed at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in May 2021, as well as a brace of new works that he is writing for the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.
Jasper offered his congratulations through his Twitter account to everyone who was nominated- including category winner Jonny Greenwood who picked up his seventh Ivor award for his composition 'Horror Vacui', commissioned by the BBC Proms and premiered by Daniel Pioro, BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Proms Youth Ensemble.
Hopefully the brass band movement can hear more of Jasper's works in the near future.
