Dommett hopes to build on Ivor nomination

Young Devon composer Jasper Dommett just misses out on an Ivor Award, but hopes to build on nomination as pressure grows to reinstate wind and brass band category for 2021.

Despite there being no 'Wind Band or Brass Band' category at this year's Ivors Composer Awards, or a winner with a direct link to the brass band world, congratulations are still very much in order for young Devon composer Jasper Dommett who was nominated in the 'Large Orchestral' category for his work 'Night Music' commissioned by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

The brass band movement will now have to wait a little longer to add to the list of Edward Gregson, Gavin Higgins, Nigel Clarke, Tom Davoren, Lucy Pankhurst, Rory Boyle and Simon Dobson, although it is hoped that further pressure can be put on the organisation to once again include the specific 'Wind Band or Brass Band'.

Speaking to 4BR he said: "It was a great honour to be nominated and I hope it provides further opportunity for me to build on my portfolio of work."

That will see a new opera that he is finishing writing that will be performed at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in May 2021, as well as a brace of new works that he is writing for the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Jasper offered his congratulations through his Twitter account to everyone who was nominated- including category winner Jonny Greenwood who picked up his seventh Ivor award for his composition 'Horror Vacui', commissioned by the BBC Proms and premiered by Daniel Pioro, BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Proms Youth Ensemble.

Hopefully the brass band movement can hear more of Jasper's works in the near future.

2020 Category Award Winners



CHAMBER ORCHESTRAL

GRIN by ROBIN HAIGH

for chamber orchestra

CHORAL

PIETAÌ€ by RICHARD BLACKFORD

for mezzo soprano, baritone, SATB chorus, optional children's chorus and string orchestra

COMMUNITY AND PARTICIPATION

MORE UP by OLIVER VIBRANS

for chamber orchestra and electronics

JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR LARGE ENSEMBLE

CREPUSCULE by CHARLIE BATES

for jazz orchestra

JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR SMALL ENSEMBLE

THE VISION THEY HAD by RENELL SHAW

for seven-piece band

LARGE CHAMBER

HONEY SIREN by OLIVER LEITH

for string ensemble

LARGE ORCHESTRAL

HORROR VACUI by JONNY GREENWOOD

for solo violin and 68 solo strings

SMALL CHAMBER

SIX MOVEMENTS by DANIEL FARDON

for string quartet

SOLO OR DUO

DIARIES OF THE EARLY WORM by GARETH MOORCRAFT

for solo alto recorder

SOUND ART

TWITTERING MACHINES by KATHY HINDE

bespoke vinyl, objects, live electronics, field recordings and video projections

STAGE WORKS

DENIS & KATYA by PHILIP VENABLES

opera: for mezzo soprano, baritone, four amplified cellos, tape and video, with libretto by Ted Huffman

SPECIAL AWARDS

ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP

JULIAN JOSEPH OBE

INNOVATION AWARD

YAZZ AHMED

OUTSTANDING WORKS COLLECTION

CECILIA MCDOWALL