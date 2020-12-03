Joyful festive release from Wainwright

Composer Andrew Wainwright will be providing joyful festive music this year with a little help from James Fountain.

Composer Andrew Wainwright has just released a new album of Christmas music entitled 'A Joyful Noel', featuring 12 festive tracks including two solos from London Philharmonic Orchestra principal trumpet player James Fountain.

All the items have been arranged for symphony orchestra, with several having originally been brass band works which have been given new treatments. Some of these were recorded by GUS Band on their CD 'Christmas Fantasia — The Music of Andrew Wainwright' which was released in 2012.

Grand scale

Commenting on the release, composer and former London Symphony Orchestra Principal Trombone Dudley Bright said: "Andrew's new release is Christmas on a grand scale. There is so much to enjoy: Some of the carols arranged for very full orchestra are new to me and very welcome.

Those that are familiar or even hackneyed are given a fresh invigorating treatment. There are vignettes and heavyweights all treated to rich orchestral colour. James Fountain's two appearances are sublime. It's highly recommended."

Proceed help

10% of the proceeds will go to The Salvation Army's work internationally.

Another fan is Prof. Edward Gregson who added: "Andrew's new recording of Christmas arrangements and original compositions is a joy to listen to.

He displays both skill and originality in these tracks, and his colourful orchestrations, combined with subtle harmonies and crafted counterpoint, provide the listener with a range of aural experiences that will light up the festive season."

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.awainwrightmusic.com

The album is $11.99 and available as either WAV or MP3 at the following links:

WAV files: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/a-joyful-noe-l-the-orchestral-music-of-andrew-wainwright-album-wav

MP3 files: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/a-joyful-noe-l-the-orchestral-music-of-andrew-wainwright-album-mp3

Taster:

For a taster go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IDnVTuWvOQ&t=7s