                 

*
banner

News

Joyful festive release from Wainwright

Composer Andrew Wainwright will be providing joyful festive music this year with a little help from James Fountain.

Wainwright
  Andrew Wainwight has produced a number of critically Acclaimed compositions

Thursday, 03 December 2020

        

Composer Andrew Wainwright has just released a new album of Christmas music entitled 'A Joyful Noel', featuring 12 festive tracks including two solos from London Philharmonic Orchestra principal trumpet player James Fountain.

All the items have been arranged for symphony orchestra, with several having originally been brass band works which have been given new treatments. Some of these were recorded by GUS Band on their CD 'Christmas Fantasia — The Music of Andrew Wainwright' which was released in 2012.

Grand scale

Commenting on the release, composer and former London Symphony Orchestra Principal Trombone Dudley Bright said: "Andrew's new release is Christmas on a grand scale. There is so much to enjoy: Some of the carols arranged for very full orchestra are new to me and very welcome.

Those that are familiar or even hackneyed are given a fresh invigorating treatment. There are vignettes and heavyweights all treated to rich orchestral colour. James Fountain's two appearances are sublime. It's highly recommended."

Proceed help

10% of the proceeds will go to The Salvation Army's work internationally.
Another fan is Prof. Edward Gregson who added: "Andrew's new recording of Christmas arrangements and original compositions is a joy to listen to.

He displays both skill and originality in these tracks, and his colourful orchestrations, combined with subtle harmonies and crafted counterpoint, provide the listener with a range of aural experiences that will light up the festive season."

Andrew's new recording of Christmas arrangements and original compositions is a joy to listen toProf Edward Gregson

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.awainwrightmusic.com

The album is $11.99 and available as either WAV or MP3 at the following links:

WAV files: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/a-joyful-noe-l-the-orchestral-music-of-andrew-wainwright-album-wav

MP3 files: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/a-joyful-noe-l-the-orchestral-music-of-andrew-wainwright-album-mp3

Taster:

For a taster go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IDnVTuWvOQ&t=7s

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Denis Wick

4BR Quiz: Think of a number...

December 3 • Thanks to our friends at Band Supplies, answer the ten questions and 10 fantastic Denis Wick mutes could be heading to your band in time for Christmas — and for when we get back to playing again.

Advent

Bolsover advent entertainment: No.3 Derwent Brass

December 3 • There plenty to enjoy with Championship Section runner-up Derwent Brass under MD Jack Capstaff — with a touch of Latin brass...and not of the Amo Amas Amat variety either.

Cory online

Kapitol injection boosts Cory online competition

December 3 • Cory's 2021 online championships have gained headline support from Kapitol Promotions as entries come in from around the banding globe.

Wainwright

Joyful festive release from Wainwright

December 3 • Composer Andrew Wainwright will be providing joyful festive music this year with a little help from James Fountain.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top