On the 3rd Day of Christmas...

Something to hold three muted gifts...

If you have three cornet mutes that need to be held in just the right place then the K & M 15910 Mute Holder is the ideal present to put in someone's stocking this Christmas.

It features ring holders for 3 mutes and is perfect for use with folding music stands.

It also folds flat when not in use making it easy to transport. Ideal for use at home or on stage.

Features / Specification:

Clamps onto stands with shaft diameter up to 23mm diam (.91 inches).

Holds 3 mutes while not in use

Folds flat when not in use

Great for any standard of player

Price: £23.95

To purchase:

https://4barsrest.shop/product/k-m-15910-mute-holder/

