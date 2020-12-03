                 

*
banner

News

On the 3rd Day of Christmas...

Something to hold three muted gifts...

Mutes
  The mute holder is the perfect little stocking filler...

Thursday, 03 December 2020

        

If you have three cornet mutes that need to be held in just the right place then the K & M 15910 Mute Holder is the ideal present to put in someone's stocking this Christmas.

It features ring holders for 3 mutes and is perfect for use with folding music stands.

It also folds flat when not in use making it easy to transport. Ideal for use at home or on stage.

Features / Specification:

Clamps onto stands with shaft diameter up to 23mm diam (.91 inches).
Holds 3 mutes while not in use
Folds flat when not in use
Great for any standard of player

Price: £23.95

To purchase:
https://4barsrest.shop/product/k-m-15910-mute-holder/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mutes

On the 3rd Day of Christmas...

December 3 • Something to hold three muted gifts...

Denis Wick

4BR Quiz: Think of a number...

December 3 • Thanks to our friends at Band Supplies, answer the ten questions and 10 fantastic Denis Wick mutes could be heading to your band in time for Christmas — and for when we get back to playing again.

Advent

Bolsover advent entertainment: No.3 Derwent Brass

December 3 • There plenty to enjoy with Championship Section runner-up Derwent Brass under MD Jack Capstaff — with a touch of Latin brass...and not of the Amo Amas Amat variety either.

Cory online

Kapitol injection boosts Cory online competition

December 3 • Cory's 2021 online championships have gained headline support from Kapitol Promotions as entries come in from around the banding globe.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top