Death of Peter Boyles

The death has been announced of Peter Boyles of the City of Bristol Band.

The death has been announced of Peter John Boyles, aged 68. He had been in hospital for some time after contracting pneumonia, but a serious cancer condition led to him passing away peacefully on Monday 30th November.

Key part

He began his banding career with the Boys Brigade band in Appledore which developed into Appledore Band conducted by his father. In adult life his work in engineering in Bristol meant he eventually left the area although he would return to see family and help out bands in the area.

He joined Bendix Kingswood Band in Bristol on baritone and later the new Thornbury Band on baritone and later tenor horn. An active member he soon became a key part of the organisation and enjoyed nearly 30 years of music-making with them.

Although the band did not survive, Pete was able to organise a very successful reunion in 2018 where many friendships were re-kindled.

He joined City of Bristol Band in 2005 at a time when they were close to folding. Through his and others work the band prospered, going on to win the area title and claim the runner-up spot at the Second Section National Final in 2016.

Wonderful contribution

Friend and City of Bristol Band Chairman, Steve Ellis told 4BR: "Pete played flugel in his later years, a role he undertook with distinction, whilst he often helped out a number of other bands when he could.

As a hard working Band Secretary for 35 years he made a wonderful contribution to the long term success of the organisation.

He also expanded his interests to local orchestras and became conductor of Clevedon Brass and Marshfield Band. It meant he was out at rehearsal pretty much every week night. He even joined Bristol Vets Band and had a stint conducting there as well."

Pete was the sort of bandsman any group would want to have in their ranks. He was always ready to learn but also happy to help others with his years of experience and knowledge City of Bristol Band

Advertisement

Dedicated

He added: "In the little spare time he had he enjoyed off road motor biking, but it will be his immense contribution to south west banding that will be remembered most — dedicated, committed, blunt, humorous, passionate, competitive, supportive and loyal.

Pete was the sort of bandsman any group would want to have in their ranks. He was always ready to learn but also happy to help others with his years of experience and knowledge."