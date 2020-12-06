Albert Hall announces 2021 attractions

The iconic venue will host a number of high profile musical attractions to fill seats throughout its 150th anniversary year.

2021 will mark the 150th anniversary of the opening of London's iconic Royal Albert Hall — a celebration that will also hopefully see the return of major concert productions and events to fill its 5,272 seats once more.

National Championships

The venue has hosted just about every great performer from every musical genre in its history, and has been the permanent home of the National Championships of Great Britain since 1945 (although the contests of 1952 and 1953 were held at the Empress Hall at Earls Court).

The Albert Hall reported a loss of £18m, plus £6.5m in refunded ticket sales, earlier this year with CEO Craig Hassall telling MPs that the hall was in an "extremely perilous position, with no way of replacing our lost income".

Full celebration

However, in announcing the 2021 programme, he said: "We are determined to host a full celebration of our 150th anniversary."

The Hall recently announced its list of major stars that will headline events in Kensington over the next year — including a new celebratory pop anthem written by the great Nile Rodgers.

Stars

Other leading stars set to take to the stage include Eric Clapton, Pattie Smith and Brian Wilson, whilst there will be productions from Matthew Bourne, the Proms, and a multitude of other concert attractions — including the hosting of the Championship Section of the National Championships of Great Britain on Saturday 2nd October.