Bolsover advent entertainment: No.4 Roberts Bakery Band

Enjoy another highlight from the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass.

There was plenty to enjoy with 2019 Championship Section third placed Roberts Bakery Band under MD Paul Lovatt-Cooper â€” with a touch of Latin brass...and not of the Amo Amas Amat variety either.

Today we open the fourth window on our virtual 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass advent calendar.

On the run up to Christmas there will be something different, very different at times from what was a memorable day of playing at the Heritage High School in Clowne in October 2019.

Roberts Bakery Band





This time it's from Roberts Bakery Band from the north west under their conductor Paul Lovatt-Cooper with a colourful programme that was eventually placed third by adjudicator Alan Morrison.

They opened with the bright vibrancy of Bruce Broughton's 'Harlequin' and followed it with a cracking performance of 'Tico, Tico' featuring principal cornet Sam Lovatt.

Contrast came with the middle movement of 'Old London Town' by Jonathan Bates before they closed with the powerful story of HMS Hampshire — 'The Final Voyage' written by the conductor.

Enjoy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yMt0IW9_7o&t=34s