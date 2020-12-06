                 

*
banner

News

Bolsover advent entertainment: No.4 Roberts Bakery Band

Enjoy another highlight from the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass.

Advent
  Another chance to enjoy the entertainment from the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday, 06 December 2020

        

There was plenty to enjoy with 2019 Championship Section third placed Roberts Bakery Band under MD Paul Lovatt-Cooper â€” with a touch of Latin brass...and not of the Amo Amas Amat variety either.

Today we open the fourth window on our virtual 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass advent calendar.

On the run up to Christmas there will be something different, very different at times from what was a memorable day of playing at the Heritage High School in Clowne in October 2019.

Roberts Bakery Band



This time it's from Roberts Bakery Band from the north west under their conductor Paul Lovatt-Cooper with a colourful programme that was eventually placed third by adjudicator Alan Morrison.

They opened with the bright vibrancy of Bruce Broughton's 'Harlequin' and followed it with a cracking performance of 'Tico, Tico' featuring principal cornet Sam Lovatt.

Contrast came with the middle movement of 'Old London Town' by Jonathan Bates before they closed with the powerful story of HMS Hampshire — 'The Final Voyage' written by the conductor.

Enjoy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yMt0IW9_7o&t=34s

        

TAGS: Roberts Bakery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

tuba

Report highlights devastating effect on music teaching from Covid-19

December 7 • 10% of schools no longer teach music whilst others use B&Q buckets as drums as Coronavirus pandemic hits children's music making.

Fodens

Foden's offer free Winter Training Day

December 7 • There is a fantastic free Winter Training Day to be part of thanks to Foden's Band — but you need to be quick to sign up.

Ratby

Ratby get together for lockdown release

December 7 • A new CD release from the Ratby Co-operative Band organisation aims to bring joy to supporters and cash to the coffers.

Fairey Band

Double boost for Fairey on television and radio

December 7 • The Fairey Band will be enjoyed by millions this Christmas with high profile appearances on both television and radio.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top