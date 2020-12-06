Memorial award to rising trumpet star

Trumpet player Jacques Segrott from Tongwynlais is the 2020 winner of the Richard Fice Memorial Award.

Welsh trumpet player Jacques Segrott has become the 2020 winner of the prestigious Richard Fice Memorial Award.

Held annually by Cardiff County & Vale of Glamorgan Music Service (CCVGMS) it rewards the county's leading brass player aged 19 and under.

Memory

The award was created in memory of Richard Fice, former principal cornet of South Glamorgan Youth Brass Band, who was killed in the bombing of the Royal Marines School of Music in 1989.

Since its inception in 1991, the annual £2,000 prize has helped 28 promising local players to further their careers by enabling them to purchase instruments, pay for tuition or attend residential courses.

Previous winners include horn player Andrew Budden (BBC Philharmonic Orchestra) and trumpet player Simon Cox (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra and Aurora Orchestra).

Judges

Former recipients, Daniel Trodden (principal tuba, BBC National Orchestra of Wales) and freelance trumpeter SiÃ¢n Davis joined Head of CCVGMS Emma Coulthard to form the adjudicating panel.

Due to the restrictions caused by the Coronavirus emergency this year's competition was held remotely with each of the competitors being asked to submit video recordings of their 15-minute performances before sitting an online interview.

It's wonderful that another talented musician will benefit from this award and we wish Jacques the very best for his future career John and Marcia Fice

Hugely impressed

Adjudication Panel Chair, Emma Coulthard told 4BR: "The panel was hugely impressed by the recordings which displayed great musicality and technical skill.

Jacque's performance of Busser's 'Andante et Scherzo' and the 'Hummel Trumpet Concerto' demonstrated an ability to play stylistically with real sensitivity and flair."

Jacque hails from Tongwynlais, and attended Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf where he was taught trumpet by Rob Johnston and Charles Maynard.

He is currently in his first term at the Royal Northern College of Music studying with Gareth Small as well as being a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Wales.

Wonderful

Richard Fice's parents John and Marcia were delighted that this year's competition went ahead despite the challenges created by the pandemic, with Marcia telling 4BR: "It's wonderful that another talented musician will benefit from this award and we wish Jacques the very best for his future career."