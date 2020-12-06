                 

*
banner

News

Memorial award to rising trumpet star

Trumpet player Jacques Segrott from Tongwynlais is the 2020 winner of the Richard Fice Memorial Award.

Segrott
  Jacques Segrott has become the 2020 winner of the prestigious Richard Fice Memorial Award

Sunday, 06 December 2020

        

Welsh trumpet player Jacques Segrott has become the 2020 winner of the prestigious Richard Fice Memorial Award.

Held annually by Cardiff County & Vale of Glamorgan Music Service (CCVGMS) it rewards the county's leading brass player aged 19 and under.

Memory

The award was created in memory of Richard Fice, former principal cornet of South Glamorgan Youth Brass Band, who was killed in the bombing of the Royal Marines School of Music in 1989.

Since its inception in 1991, the annual £2,000 prize has helped 28 promising local players to further their careers by enabling them to purchase instruments, pay for tuition or attend residential courses.

Previous winners include horn player Andrew Budden (BBC Philharmonic Orchestra) and trumpet player Simon Cox (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra and Aurora Orchestra).

Judges

Former recipients, Daniel Trodden (principal tuba, BBC National Orchestra of Wales) and freelance trumpeter SiÃ¢n Davis joined Head of CCVGMS Emma Coulthard to form the adjudicating panel.

Due to the restrictions caused by the Coronavirus emergency this year's competition was held remotely with each of the competitors being asked to submit video recordings of their 15-minute performances before sitting an online interview.

It's wonderful that another talented musician will benefit from this award and we wish Jacques the very best for his future careerJohn and Marcia Fice

Hugely impressed

Adjudication Panel Chair, Emma Coulthard told 4BR: "The panel was hugely impressed by the recordings which displayed great musicality and technical skill.

Jacque's performance of Busser's 'Andante et Scherzo' and the 'Hummel Trumpet Concerto' demonstrated an ability to play stylistically with real sensitivity and flair."

Jacque hails from Tongwynlais, and attended Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf where he was taught trumpet by Rob Johnston and Charles Maynard.

He is currently in his first term at the Royal Northern College of Music studying with Gareth Small as well as being a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Wales.

Wonderful

Richard Fice's parents John and Marcia were delighted that this year's competition went ahead despite the challenges created by the pandemic, with Marcia telling 4BR: "It's wonderful that another talented musician will benefit from this award and we wish Jacques the very best for his future career."

        

TAGS: Tongwynlais Temperance

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

tuba

Report highlights devastating effect on music teaching from Covid-19

December 7 • 10% of schools no longer teach music whilst others use B&Q buckets as drums as Coronavirus pandemic hits children's music making.

Fodens

Foden's offer free Winter Training Day

December 7 • There is a fantastic free Winter Training Day to be part of thanks to Foden's Band — but you need to be quick to sign up.

Ratby

Ratby get together for lockdown release

December 7 • A new CD release from the Ratby Co-operative Band organisation aims to bring joy to supporters and cash to the coffers.

Fairey Band

Double boost for Fairey on television and radio

December 7 • The Fairey Band will be enjoyed by millions this Christmas with high profile appearances on both television and radio.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top