On the 6th day of Christmas...

A smart bit of fusion protection for your cornet...

Fusion
  The gig bags offer great protection at a great price for your cornet.

Sunday, 06 December 2020

        

The perfect prezzie for cornet players in need of slinging something across their shoulders in safety.

Available in a variety of colours — from all Black to Black and Blue, Black and Orange, Black and Lime (depending on stock)

Lightweight and ergonomically designed it incorporates the unique "Fuse-on"system, whereby a separate range of accessory bags can quickly and easily fit onto the main instrument bag.

Tough

Tough on the outside its constructed with robust non PVC backed water resistant rip-stop material, it offers extreme resistance to scuffs and abrasions.

With soft rubber handles and zip pulls, a robust moulded base and a hardwearing finish, the Fusion Premium gig bag is designed to last.

There are added features such as an address tag, lockable zips on the main compartment of the bag and a rain-cover to help keep it dry in wet weather conditions.

Safe

Your cornet will be stored safely inside a 30mm (1.5) high density lightweight foam shell, the inside of which is lined with a soft non-scratch velvet-mix lining.

Along with the padded sleeve provided, this bag will give your instrument ultimate protection.

To buy:

Price: £175.00

To purchase: https://4barsrest.shop/product/fusion-cornet-premium-gig-bag/

        

