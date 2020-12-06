                 

Fulham Band links up with Maxine Kwok, Seb Coe, Konnie Huq and Paul Merton for a Christmas concert with a difference.

Maxine Kwok
  Maxine Kwok will perform as a guest in the concert

Sunday, 06 December 2020

        

A host of well known musical, sporting and media celebrities have helped Fulham Band produce a special Christmas Concert.

The event, which will be broadcast on Sunday 13th December through the band's Facebook page, will be hosted by three celebrity guests, all of whom hail from the Hammersmith and Fulham area.

Stars

They include Sebastian Coe, double Olympic champion and President of World Athletics, author and former Blue Peter Presenter, Konnie Huq, and comedian and 'Have I Got News for You star', Paul Merton.

The band filmed the event in early November with COVID-safe procedures in place, and is delighted that it will be hosted by London Symphony Orchestra violinist, Maxine Kwok (above).

She will perform Peter Graham's beautiful arrangement of 'Away in a Manger', originally written for flugel horn. The band recorded the backing in their Fulham base, whilst Maxine recorded her solo part eight miles away at her home in the Barbican.

The band filmed the event in early November with COVID-safe procedures in place, and is delighted that it will be hosted by London Symphony Orchestra violinist, Maxine Kwok

Welcome

The band also welcomes the Melodians Steel Orchestra, a fantastic South London-based ensemble that has performed in over 30 countries, as its guest ensemble.

You can view Maxine's performance here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHxT9hvZ2SY

        

