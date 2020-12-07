Foden's offer free Winter Training Day

There is a fantastic free Winter Training Day to be part of thanks to Foden's Band — but you need to be quick to sign up.

Following the recent news that Foden's has been successful in an application to Arts Council England for a three year programme of events, the Sandbach band have moved swiftly to announce details of their free 'Winter Training Day'

Zoom platform

It will be held via the Zoom media platform on the 19th December and will include interactive masterclasses led by Michael Fowles, Russell Gray, Mark Wilkinson, Jonathan Bates, Gary Curtin, Melanie Whyle, Mark Landon, John Barber and Richard Poole.

The event will cover a wide range of activities from all aspects of playing — including improvisation, composition, conducting and general practice and performance techniques.

Support

Talking to 4BR about the initiative Mark Wilkinson said: "We would like to thank Arts Council England for making this event possible. Due to their support the event is free and players of all ages and abilities are invited to apply for a day of interactive learning from leading performers and educators.

A diverse range of subjects will be covered to hopefully improve and motivate players during what are still difficult times."

Apply

Further details can be obtained via the Foden's band Facebook page and website.

With the event being held online, to ensure the day runs smoothly places will be limited to the first 50 applications.

Applications can be made by completing the google form at the following link — https://forms.gle/aZngXAERF2C7uJxw8

Closing date

The closing date for entries is Wednesday 16th December at 9.00pm. Following this deadline, all successful applicants will be sent an email confirming their place and an information pack containing materials for the day and zoom codes for the course.