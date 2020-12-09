All smiles as bands gain Crowdfunder backing

Over 60 bands have had their coffers boosted to the tune over £80,000 plus as BBE backed Crowdfunder initiative proves to be huge hit.

The Brass Bands England backed #SaveOurBrassBands Crowdfunder Campaign has already helped over 60 community based bands to raise over £80,000 in much needed funds.

Huge success

The initiative which is backed by celebrity baritone player, model and broadcaster Melanie Sykes (above) was launched on November 17th and has proved to be a huge success at a time when bands have been unable to undertake their usual festive fund raising activities to back their summer income streams.

Hosted by Crowdfunder providing coaching free of charge, the #SaveOurBrassBands campaign has followed the same blueprint of success undertaken by the likes of #SaveOurVenues and #SaveOurTheatres, which have raised over £3 million and £1.3 million respectively.

Brass Bands that have joined the campaign have come from all corners of the UK, from Durham to Bournemouth, Gloucestershire to Hull — and at all levels, Championship Section to Youth.

High profile ambassador

Brass Bands England was delighted that Melanie Sykes agreed to become the high profile ambassador for the campaign which she has actively promoted herself through her own social media platforms.

Melanie commented: "For me, being in a brass band meant spending time with my family, being part of a community, learning how to present myself, exercise a bit of showmanship and, in competition, how to handle my nerves!"

Great ideas

To supplement their fund raising activities many bands are offering a range of thoughtful rewards, which make for really special Christmas gifts for loved ones who've had a tough year, such as Shrewton Silver Band who are offering to perform Carols in front of your house (region specific) for a donation of £10.

Find out more

To find out more about the campaign and help support local community brass bands, go to: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands