On the 9th day of Christmas...

Get yourself covered for your festive frolics...

Denis Wick
  The covers are easy to fit...

Wednesday, 09 December 2020

        

On the 9th day of Christmas my true love gave to me — a full set of stretchable bell covers for your band produced by Denis Wick and sold through Band Supplies Ltd.

Denis Wick has teamed up with a leading Northern textile company to produce new stretchable bell covers that reduce the risk of spreading harmful airborne droplets and aerosols produced by brass instruments.

Easy to fit

The covers are very easy to fit and make no perceptible difference to the sound of the instrument.

The player might notice a very slight difference in response in the high register, but the sound remains true from low to high.

Remember social distancing rules and Covid-19 regulations and guidlines that venting water keys can spread germs too, so be careful to have a cloth or some paper to catch any water from the instrument, and to dispose of any paper safely.

Sizes:

Bell covers are available in the following sizes -
Trumpet / Cornet (4Â½")
Flugelhorn (6Â¼")
Tenor Horn / Trombone (8Â½")
Baritone / Bass Trombone (9Â½")
Euphonium / Mellophone (12")
Tuba (19")
Brass Band Set (10x Trumpet/Cornet, 1x Flugel, 3x Tenor Horn, 2x Baritone, 2x Euphonium, 2x Tenor Trombone, 1x Bass Trombone and 4x Tuba

To purchase:


Price: £90.00

To purchase: https://4barsrest.shop/product/denis-wick-stretchable-bell-covers-full-brass-band-set/

        

