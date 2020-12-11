Cornet duet rounds off Besson Fridays at Home

A fantastic chance to hear from two cornet players tonight — from the legendary Keith Hutchinson and the emerging star Tom Smith.

This evening (Friday 11th December) the final episode of 2020 sees the 'Besson Fridays at Home' team welcome two special guest cornet players.

Remarkable

The first is the remarkable Keith Hutchinson, who led the Enfield Citadel Band of the Salvation Army, under Bandmaster James Williams with such distinction for many years.

We hear about his wonderful musical journey that saw him move from Blackpool to London, his rather 'interesting' audition set up by James Williams, and his unbridled joy that he had performing from the heart with this wonderful band for so many years.

You can also enjoy his playing once more too — with a live video recording from 1984, as well as stories of his comeback and his connection and friendship with Roger Webster who inspired him to keep playing.

Phil, Roger and Steve also pose the question to Keith regarding how he and the members of the great Enfield Band felt they were viewed by the Salvation Army during its glory days when it was regarded as one of the finest corps bands in the world.





Starting out

Meanwhile, Tom Smith is just starting out on what will hopefully be just as successful and critically acclaimed cornet playing career as Keith.

Just appointed as the new principal cornet with Brighouse & Rastrick, Tom hails from Cornwall and is studying at the RNCM in Manchester. He has already impressed critics with his fearless solo and band playing, not to mention his extraordinary technical skills producing lockdown videos.

We sample all of Tom's skills in the session and hear from him about his influences and what advice both he and Keith have for players.

Composite band

All this and find out more about a great composite 'Besson Fridays at Home' Christmas Band that everyone can look forward to in the next weeks.

The programme ends with music by Enfield Citadel Band and awe-inspiring stuff it is too!

Enjoy

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 12 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/

https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest





Previous Episodes:

Episode 11:

Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:

Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:

Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:

Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:

Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:

Derick Kane and Stephen Kane

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:

Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:

James Gourlay and Les Neish

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:

Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:

Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:

Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w