Cornet duet rounds off Besson Fridays at Home

A fantastic chance to hear from two cornet players tonight — from the legendary Keith Hutchinson and the emerging star Tom Smith.

Besson
  Two great cornet players join the trio tonight

Friday, 11 December 2020

        

This evening (Friday 11th December) the final episode of 2020 sees the 'Besson Fridays at Home' team welcome two special guest cornet players.

Remarkable

The first is the remarkable Keith Hutchinson, who led the Enfield Citadel Band of the Salvation Army, under Bandmaster James Williams with such distinction for many years.

We hear about his wonderful musical journey that saw him move from Blackpool to London, his rather 'interesting' audition set up by James Williams, and his unbridled joy that he had performing from the heart with this wonderful band for so many years.

You can also enjoy his playing once more too — with a live video recording from 1984, as well as stories of his comeback and his connection and friendship with Roger Webster who inspired him to keep playing.

Phil, Roger and Steve also pose the question to Keith regarding how he and the members of the great Enfield Band felt they were viewed by the Salvation Army during its glory days when it was regarded as one of the finest corps bands in the world.

Starting out

Meanwhile, Tom Smith is just starting out on what will hopefully be just as successful and critically acclaimed cornet playing career as Keith.

Just appointed as the new principal cornet with Brighouse & Rastrick, Tom hails from Cornwall and is studying at the RNCM in Manchester. He has already impressed critics with his fearless solo and band playing, not to mention his extraordinary technical skills producing lockdown videos.

We sample all of Tom's skills in the session and hear from him about his influences and what advice both he and Keith have for players.

Composite band

All this and find out more about a great composite 'Besson Fridays at Home' Christmas Band that everyone can look forward to in the next weeks.

The programme ends with music by Enfield Citadel Band and awe-inspiring stuff it is too!

Enjoy

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 12 of Besson Fridays at Home
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/
https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest


