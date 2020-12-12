                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

A little bit of a musical Christmas flavour to the music from Chris Helme this week...

Saturday, 12 December 2020

        

Sunday Bandstand: 6th December

Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-6-december-2020/


Playlist:



Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

The Jaguar
Goff Richards
Leyland DAF Band
MD: Richard Evans (1991)

A London Overture
Philip Sparke
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell (1991)

Spinning Wheel
Felix Mendelssohn — arr. Howard Snell
Soloist: Simone Rebello
Foden's Courtois Band
MD: Nicholas Childs (1998)

Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber — arr. William Himes
Wingates Brass Band
MD: John Hudson (1993)

Speed Your Journey from Nabucco
Verdi — arr. William Relton
Christie Tyler Cory and National Fuel Distributors Band
Cardiff Bach Choir and Ardwyn Singers
GMD: Owain Arwel Hughes (1992)

Chapel Hill March
Peter Graham
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann (1990)

Aranjues Mon Amour
Joaquin Rodrigo — arr. Ray Farr
Soloist: Ray Farr
Ila Brass Band (Norway)
MD: Ray Farr (1991)

The Call of the Righteous
Leslie Condon
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King (1996)

Gaudete
Kevin Norbury
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Professor David King (2003)

Christmas Joy
Erik Leidzen
New England Brass Band (USA)
MD: Douglas Yeo (1999)

A Christmas Fantasia
Andrew Wainwright
Virtuosi GUS Band
MD: John Berryman (2012)

Pop Looks Bach
Sam Fonteyn arr. Keith Wilkinson
Oberaargauer Brass Band (Switzerland)
MD: Manfred Obrecht (1990)

La Boda De Luis Alonso — Intermezzo — GimÃ©nez arr: Eric Crees
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Eric Crees (1997)

Cradle Song
Scott Skinner arr. David Lever
Soloist: Helen Turnbull
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band
MD: John Hinckley (1997)

The Proclamation of Christmas
Stephen Bulla
North Carolina Brass Band (USA)
MD: Brian Meixner (2016)

Rhapsody for Euphonium
James Curnow
Soloist Steve Mead
Brass Band Berger Musik Luzern (Switzerland)
MD: Ludwig Wicki (1993)

Firestorm
Stephen Bulla
United States Army Brass Band (USA)
MD: Colonel Thomas H. Palmatier (2009)

Christmas Presence
Paul Sharman
International Staff Band Of The Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2016)

Sounds of Singing
Leslie Condon
Soloist David Daws
International Staff Band
BM: Stephen Cobb (1998)

Christmas Carillon
James Curnow
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper (2016)

Jingle Bells
Arr. Derek Ashmore
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Professor David King (2003)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show...

        

