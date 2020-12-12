Radio: Sunday Bandstand

A little bit of a musical Christmas flavour to the music from Chris Helme this week...

Sunday Bandstand: 6th December

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-6-december-2020/





Playlist:





Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)



The Jaguar

Goff Richards

Leyland DAF Band

MD: Richard Evans (1991)



A London Overture

Philip Sparke

Britannia Building Society Band

MD: Howard Snell (1991)



Spinning Wheel

Felix Mendelssohn — arr. Howard Snell

Soloist: Simone Rebello

Foden's Courtois Band

MD: Nicholas Childs (1998)



Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber — arr. William Himes

Wingates Brass Band

MD: John Hudson (1993)



Speed Your Journey from Nabucco

Verdi — arr. William Relton

Christie Tyler Cory and National Fuel Distributors Band

Cardiff Bach Choir and Ardwyn Singers

GMD: Owain Arwel Hughes (1992)



Chapel Hill March

Peter Graham

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Philip McCann (1990)



Aranjues Mon Amour

Joaquin Rodrigo — arr. Ray Farr

Soloist: Ray Farr

Ila Brass Band (Norway)

MD: Ray Farr (1991)



The Call of the Righteous

Leslie Condon

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: David King (1996)



Gaudete

Kevin Norbury

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Professor David King (2003)



Christmas Joy

Erik Leidzen

New England Brass Band (USA)

MD: Douglas Yeo (1999)



A Christmas Fantasia

Andrew Wainwright

Virtuosi GUS Band

MD: John Berryman (2012)



Pop Looks Bach

Sam Fonteyn arr. Keith Wilkinson

Oberaargauer Brass Band (Switzerland)

MD: Manfred Obrecht (1990)



La Boda De Luis Alonso — Intermezzo — GimÃ©nez arr: Eric Crees

Desford Colliery Band

MD: Eric Crees (1997)



Cradle Song

Scott Skinner arr. David Lever

Soloist: Helen Turnbull

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band

MD: John Hinckley (1997)



The Proclamation of Christmas

Stephen Bulla

North Carolina Brass Band (USA)

MD: Brian Meixner (2016)



Rhapsody for Euphonium

James Curnow

Soloist Steve Mead

Brass Band Berger Musik Luzern (Switzerland)

MD: Ludwig Wicki (1993)



Firestorm

Stephen Bulla

United States Army Brass Band (USA)

MD: Colonel Thomas H. Palmatier (2009)



Christmas Presence

Paul Sharman

International Staff Band Of The Salvation Army

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2016)



Sounds of Singing

Leslie Condon

Soloist David Daws

International Staff Band

BM: Stephen Cobb (1998)



Christmas Carillon

James Curnow

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper (2016)



Jingle Bells

Arr. Derek Ashmore

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Professor David King (2003)



