Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 6th December
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is now playing on:
Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-6-december-2020/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
The Jaguar
Goff Richards
Leyland DAF Band
MD: Richard Evans (1991)
A London Overture
Philip Sparke
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell (1991)
Spinning Wheel
Felix Mendelssohn — arr. Howard Snell
Soloist: Simone Rebello
Foden's Courtois Band
MD: Nicholas Childs (1998)
Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber — arr. William Himes
Wingates Brass Band
MD: John Hudson (1993)
Speed Your Journey from Nabucco
Verdi — arr. William Relton
Christie Tyler Cory and National Fuel Distributors Band
Cardiff Bach Choir and Ardwyn Singers
GMD: Owain Arwel Hughes (1992)
Chapel Hill March
Peter Graham
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann (1990)
Aranjues Mon Amour
Joaquin Rodrigo — arr. Ray Farr
Soloist: Ray Farr
Ila Brass Band (Norway)
MD: Ray Farr (1991)
The Call of the Righteous
Leslie Condon
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King (1996)
Gaudete
Kevin Norbury
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Professor David King (2003)
Christmas Joy
Erik Leidzen
New England Brass Band (USA)
MD: Douglas Yeo (1999)
A Christmas Fantasia
Andrew Wainwright
Virtuosi GUS Band
MD: John Berryman (2012)
Pop Looks Bach
Sam Fonteyn arr. Keith Wilkinson
Oberaargauer Brass Band (Switzerland)
MD: Manfred Obrecht (1990)
La Boda De Luis Alonso — Intermezzo — GimÃ©nez arr: Eric Crees
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Eric Crees (1997)
Cradle Song
Scott Skinner arr. David Lever
Soloist: Helen Turnbull
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band
MD: John Hinckley (1997)
The Proclamation of Christmas
Stephen Bulla
North Carolina Brass Band (USA)
MD: Brian Meixner (2016)
Rhapsody for Euphonium
James Curnow
Soloist Steve Mead
Brass Band Berger Musik Luzern (Switzerland)
MD: Ludwig Wicki (1993)
Firestorm
Stephen Bulla
United States Army Brass Band (USA)
MD: Colonel Thomas H. Palmatier (2009)
Christmas Presence
Paul Sharman
International Staff Band Of The Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2016)
Sounds of Singing
Leslie Condon
Soloist David Daws
International Staff Band
BM: Stephen Cobb (1998)
Christmas Carillon
James Curnow
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper (2016)
Jingle Bells
Arr. Derek Ashmore
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Professor David King (2003)
Enjoy the show...