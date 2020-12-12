                 

Heritage exports make immediate mark in Oz

Geneva Group make an immediate mark with their Heritage cornet in Australia.

  A delighted Michelle Wilde, principal cornet of the Canning City Brass with her Heritage cornet

The Geneva Group has told 4BR that that the success of the recently launched 'Heritage' cornet, tested and developed through their association with the legendary Phillip McCann has seen demand for the instrument from all corners of the banding globe.

The company recently sent their first 'Heritage' cornet to a customer in Australia and almost immediately has been asked to send more!

Michelle Wilde, principal cornet of the Canning City Brass was the first player to get her hands on the instrument which Phillip has helped develop to produce the classic cornet tone that many players now yearn for.

Michelle works as a music teacher and brass instrument tutor, and was thrilled. "All I can say is thank-you Geneva and thank-you Phillip McCann — what a beautiful sound this cornet makes.

I played it for an hour as soon as I got it out of the box. The tonal quality is so pure and centred throughout the range. It is a much less demanding instrument to play to others I've played on. Now I can't wait for my first band rehearsal!"

Exceptional instrument

In response, Geneva Group General Manager Dr Brett Baker told 4BR: "We knew we had produced an exceptional instrument thanks to Phillip's expertise and insight and this has already been proven by the demand for the instrument since its launch.

We're particularly delighted that it has gained a worldwide response — one that we are sure will grow in the future thanks to our commitment to excellence and our association with musicians such as Phillip McCann who place the beauty of sound as the foundation of music making."

To find out more about the Heritage cornet, go to: www.genevainstruments.com or email info@genevainstruments.com

        

