60th anniversary celebrations for Jimmie

Jimmie Charles — one of the great servants of Foden's Band, has notched up 60 years of stalwart service — with plenty more to come.

Foden's Band and friends from around the banding world will be marking a special celebration today.

Jimmie Charles, a stalwart player, administrator and historian notches up a remarkable 60 years of service with the Sandbach band.

Progression

Jimmie's banding career actually started with the Aldridge Town Band in the West Midlands on third cornet, although he soon progressed to principal by the age of 14.

That progression was helped enormously by him being able to study with Bram Gay from the age of 12 at the Birmingham School of Music, where he also played trumpet in their orchestra and wind band.

His playing experience also included courses with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, but found its catalyst on a visit to Birmingham Town Hall, where he attended a concert by Foden's under the baton of Rex Mortimer.

Audition

Such was the impression made that he wrote to the MD asking for an audition — and in December 1960 he left home to take a place on the solo cornet bench.

He was met off the train by Rex Mortimer, given a Besson cornet and placed in local digs in Sandbach. It was to be a link that has remained unbroken ever since.

Over the years Jimmy has helped the band in just about every way possible — both as a player and committee member.

He has also been responsible for ensuring that much of the band's priceless memorabilia has been located saved and displayed, as well as being a curator of their extensive library of music.

His work following the devastating fire that gutted the Foden's bandroom in 2016 saw composer Andy Scott dedicate a piece of music to him.





Over the years Jimmy has helped the band in just about every way possible — both as a player and committee member 4BR

Landmark

Speaking about the landmark celebration for a player known throughout the banding world, principal cornet Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We are sure everyone with connection to Foden's Band congratulates Jimmie on this fantastic milestone.

Everyone who knows him will know of his love and passion for the band where he continues to be a fantastic servant."

He added: "Sadly, we have been unable to celebrate this achievement as a band, however, we would like to thank the North West Brass Band Association for kindly sending a 'Diamond Diploma of Honour' certificate and 'Long Service Medal' which we have presented to him this morning (Saturday 12th December). When circumstances allow, the band will arrange a relevant celebration!"

Video celebration

To mark this 60th Anniversary Foden's have produced a virtual 'Congratulations' including a number of congratulatory messages from close friends.

Band members have also sent a private video to Jimmie offering their congratulations and thanks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhMA7q8UChg