Free concert hang out with London Brass

There is a great chance to enjoy a free 30 minute concert by London Brass and an added horn hangout with Sarah Willis this Christmas.

London Brass
  The free concert will be broadcast on Friday 18th December

Saturday, 12 December 2020

        

Like countless musical ensembles this year, London Brass has had more than its share of cancelled — including what was to be a 13 date Christmas Tour.

However, undeterred the group which comprises a pool of the best players in the UK from backgrounds in every genre of music making will be giving a free 30 minute YouTube 'virtual' festive concert instead (Friday 18th December at 7.00pm — GMT)

Recorded at the Church of St Jude-on-the-Hill, in Hampstead Garden in London just before the latest lockdown procedures and guidelines came into place, London Brass filmed three pieces from their forthcoming digital Christmas album.

The trio include Bach's 'Christmas Oratorio' arranged by Simon Carrington; 'O Holy Night' arranged by Richard Edwards and the title track 'Joy to the World' arranged by Richard Bissill.

Free

The free concert on Friday 18th December at 7pm (UK time) will be introduced by members of London Brass including Andrew Crowley and Richard Bissill.

All this and the audience can also enjoy a special 'Horn Hangout' which Sarah Willis of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosting afterwards with members of London Brass and live audience interaction: https://sarah-willis.com/live/

Tracks will be for sale as download from the London Brass website in due course. Meanwhile, 'Christmas with London Brass' CD is on sale for just £6 at www.londonbrass.net/shop

The free concert on Friday 18th December at 7pm (UK time) will be introduced by members of London Brass with a free horn hang out with Sarah Willis to follow

Appeal

The recording of 'Joy to the World' was made possible thanks to an anonymous contribution from a longstanding supporter.

However generous, it did not cover the entire cost of the project so London Brass hopes that audiences will want to contribute to the crowdfunding campaign which can be found at: https://donorbox.org/london-brass

To find out more about London Brass go to: www.londonbrass.net

To find out more about Sarah Willis go to: https://sarah-willis.com/

        

