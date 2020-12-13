Naylor shows more Champion spirit

Andrew Naylor's fantastic commitment to his community brings deserved award.

14 year old Andrew Naylor from Halifax in West Yorkshire has gained yet more recognition for his outstanding contribution to the well being of his local community by being presented with Young Community Champion Award from the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

Positive spirit

Sponsored by Calderdale Council, it recognised the work Andrew continues to undertake during this most testing of times in helping maintain a positive community spirit as well as giving his time to help promote the Captain Tom Charity.

It comes after Andrew was presented with one of the highest accolades in the Scouting movement in July for his tenor horn performances every week outside his home.

He has since built on that success by performing live to over 93,000 people on a special Captain Tom Facebook performance as well as giving special renditions on the VE and VJ Day celebrations.

Awards

Andrew was selected alongside two other outstanding youngsters for the Young Community Hero Award, whilst he has also just been presented with the accolade of being one of 'Britain's Best Neighbours' by the Global radio station group that produces stations such as Classic fm. He has also been nominated for a BrassFest UK award.

And whilst the spotlight has been on his contribution he has his wizard of a PR guru younger brother Thomas, aged just 9 for keeping his profile up.

Andrew has been wonderful and very mature in his outlook in wanting to help others at this time — something that is very much as the heart of the scouting movement Phil Naylor

Mature

A proud Dad, Phil told 4BR: "What a team they are. Andrew has been wonderful and very mature in his outlook in wanting to help others at this time — something that is very much as the heart of the scouting movement.

He's not finished yet and thanks to his younger brother who is the best agent anyone can have, he will hopefully be producing a You Tube concert performance at Christmas for everyone to enjoy as well. We are very proud of them both."