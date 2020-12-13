                 

Another Dream success for Yu-Han

Tredegar euphonium star Yu-Han Yang claims second international music title.

yUhAN
  Yu-Han Yang has added to his impressive 2020 CV of international achievements.

Sunday, 13 December 2020

        

Tredegar Band's solo euphonium star Yu-Han Yang has added to his impressive 2020 CV of international achievements.

Open victory

The Besson musician led his Taiwanese Euphonium Ensemble made up of players under the age of 25 to victory in the Brass Open category at the Tokyo International Youth Music Competition, an event that has a renowned focus on the development of young and emerging performers under its ethos of 'Seize Your Musical Dreams'.

He performed 'Pulse' by Thomas Doss accompanied by the ensemble to round off a year in which he helped Tredegar Band to retain its Welsh Regional title back in March, as well as claim the prestigious Jeju International Brass Competition solo award in Korea last month.

There were individual and ensemble categories for all orchestral groups in all age groups, with prizes awarded at Elementary, Junior, Intermediate, Advanced and Open levels.

It's a great way to end a very different year, and I'm now looking forward to hopefully getting back to rehearsals with Tredegar as early as possible in 20214BR

Thanks

He told 4BR: "My thanks go to everyone who helped me in this latest competition. I performed 'Pulse' in the second round of the Jeju competition so that helped a great deal.

It's a great way to end a very different year, and I'm now looking forward to hopefully getting back to rehearsals with Tredegar as early as possible in 2021."

        

