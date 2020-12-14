Death of Clive Giles

The death has been announced of the respected bandsman Clive Giles.

4BR has been informed of the death of Clive Robert Giles, a popular and highly respected bandsman who enjoyed a long connection with the South Wales brass band movement and the Newport Borough Band in particular.

He passed away at the Royal Gwent Hospital following a battle with cancer. Through the efforts of hospital staff his family were able to be with him.

Passions

His daughter Heather told 4BR: "Family and brass bands were his passion. He would have gone to band every night of the week and was very proud that both myself and my brother Chris followed in his banding footsteps.

He would volunteer to help at the various music centres we were involved with and after retiring from the Royal Mail he became a peripatetic brass teacher for Gwent Music Support Service. He was so happy when his grandson Finn started to play the cornet and enjoyed going along to his lessons."

Banding association

Clive was associated with Newport Borough Band for around 25 years — as a player, administrator and conductor of the Junior Band.

He played with the band at the 2020 Welsh Regional contest and was exceptionally proud of the resurgence of the band in recent years under the baton of Robin Hackett, which resulted in two Welsh Area titles and a National Eisteddfod victory.

Family

Clive also contributed throughout the years to the TA Band, Crosskeys, BTM and the South Wales Police Band, as well as being an unofficial 'roadie' for his son's rock group.

Married for 43 years he also enjoyed playing table tennis, going for walks, meeting up with their many friends, pub quizzes and an extended family of three grandsons.