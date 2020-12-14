                 

*
banner

News

Funeral details for Morfydd Childs

The funeral details have been announced for Morfydd Childs.

Childs
  Details of the funeral service and celebration of life have been given

Monday, 14 December 2020

        

Further to the announcement of the death of Morfydd Childs on 26th November, the family has given details of the funeral service.

The funeral and celebration of life service for immediate family only, will take place on Monday 21st December at 1.30pm Rosehill Crematorium Doncaster.

Virtual service

A brief statement from children, Sandra, Robert, Nicholas and Melanie stated: "We are aware that owing to current restrictions, many sadly cannot be with us to celebrate our Mother's life in person, so we are also hosting a virtual service via live stream.

We also welcome friends and neighbours, socially distancing on the footpath, to pay respects as the funeral procession leaves the house, 104 Alfred Road, Askern at 12.20pm."

If you would like to join us via the internet please let one of us know by email and we will send you a link a few days beforeChilds family

Celebration

They added: "As this is a celebration of a life well lived we are asking anyone who attends to wear clothes that make them feel cheerful. If you would like to join us via the internet please let one of us know by email and we will send you a link a few days before.

Our sincere thanks for all of your thoughts and messages during the past few weeks, each one has meant a great deal to us all."

Just Giving

A Just Giving page has been set up in Morfydd's name to support the Askern Day Centre that she benefitted from during the last decade of her life.

The family requests that donations be made via the following link in lieu of flowers:
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/morfyddmyfanwychilds?utm_id=1&utm_term=jdbkNYeMV

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cobb

Cobb addition to wobplay platform

December 14 • There are five fantastic tracks by Philip Cobb to enjoy on the wobplay recording platform

bAND sUPPLIES

From a baton to a bass...

December 14 • Band Supplies is open to the musical public this week — so if you can, why not drop in as well as log in, call or email for your Christmas gifts and treats.

Childs

Funeral details for Morfydd Childs

December 14 • The funeral details have been announced for Morfydd Childs.

Giles

Death of Clive Giles

December 14 • The death has been announced of the respected bandsman Clive Giles.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top