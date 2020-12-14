Funeral details for Morfydd Childs

The funeral details have been announced for Morfydd Childs.

Further to the announcement of the death of Morfydd Childs on 26th November, the family has given details of the funeral service.

The funeral and celebration of life service for immediate family only, will take place on Monday 21st December at 1.30pm Rosehill Crematorium Doncaster.

Virtual service

A brief statement from children, Sandra, Robert, Nicholas and Melanie stated: "We are aware that owing to current restrictions, many sadly cannot be with us to celebrate our Mother's life in person, so we are also hosting a virtual service via live stream.

We also welcome friends and neighbours, socially distancing on the footpath, to pay respects as the funeral procession leaves the house, 104 Alfred Road, Askern at 12.20pm."

If you would like to join us via the internet please let one of us know by email and we will send you a link a few days before Childs family

Celebration

They added: "As this is a celebration of a life well lived we are asking anyone who attends to wear clothes that make them feel cheerful. If you would like to join us via the internet please let one of us know by email and we will send you a link a few days before.

Our sincere thanks for all of your thoughts and messages during the past few weeks, each one has meant a great deal to us all."

Just Giving

A Just Giving page has been set up in Morfydd's name to support the Askern Day Centre that she benefitted from during the last decade of her life.

The family requests that donations be made via the following link in lieu of flowers:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/morfyddmyfanwychilds?utm_id=1&utm_term=jdbkNYeMV