Cobb addition to wobplay platform

There are five fantastic tracks by Philip Cobb to enjoy on the wobplay recording platform

The latest addition to the www.wobplay.com recording platform is the first volume of five recordings by Philip Cobb with the International Staff Band of The Salvation Army.

Superb performances

They include superb performances of 'I'd rather have Jesus' by George Beverly Shea; 'A Lyric of Hope' by Andrew Blyth; 'As I Pray' by Joy Webb; 'With All My Heart' by Howard Davies and 'The Candle of the Lord' by Joy Webb.

It's a wonderful opportunity to enjoy one of the finest brass players the world.

Go to:

Go to: www.wobplay.com